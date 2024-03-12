2024 BYD Atto 3 EV updated in Thailand – bigger 15.6″ screen, black interior, intelligent start, 18% cheaper

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / March 12 2024 4:55 pm

The BYD Atto 3 has been updated for the 2024 model year in Thailand, where the Chinese EV gains updated equipment and a larger battery capacity. The Standard Range version of the 2024 Atto 3 is offered in Thailand in two trim variants – the Dynamic, at 899,900 baht (RM118,531), and the Premium, at 949,900 baht (RM125,116), down from current pricing of 1,099,900 baht for the Standard Range.

Customer unit deliveries will commence from May, and the updated Extended Range version of the 2024 Atto 3 will be launched later this year, reported Headlight Magazine.

The larger 50.25 kWh battery pack in the 2024 Atto 3 for Thailand brings a NEDC-rated range of 410 km, and this applies to both Dynamic and Premium trim variants of the 2024 update for the Thailand market.

Equipment updates to the 2024 Atto 3 according to the publication include changes to its exterior as well as interior, starting with its D-pillar exterior trim that is now finished in black; similar to the item on the Anniversary Limited Edition in Malaysia, and thus a departure from the silver trim on the launch iteration.

2023 BYD Atto 3 Anniversary Limited Edition in Malaysia

Wheels on the Dynamic trim variant gets an update to 18-inch units of a new design, while the rear branding script is simplified to ‘BYD’, from the ‘Build Your Dreams’ script of previously. Drivers of the Thai-market 2024 Atto 3 also get the option to disable the daytime running lights when Park is selected on the vehicle’s transmission.

This also brings a new intelligent vehicle starting function, which enables the vehicle to be started by depressing the brake pedal instead of requiring the start button to be pushed.

Inside, the rotating infotainment screen has grown to 15.6 inches in size (up from 12.8 inches), and the infotainment now supports an optional karaoke function, while additional microphones are available for purchase separately. Interior upholstery gets an updated colour scheme of a blue-grey combination, or a blue-black pairing.

Standard kit on the 2024 Atto 3 Standard Range Dynamic for Thailand features LED headlamps, automatic high beam with follow-me-home function, LED DRLs and full LED tail lamps with sequential turn signals, panoramic sunroof, and defogger-equipped side mirrors.

2023 BYD Atto 3 Anniversary Limited Edition in Malaysia

Powertrain for the Atto 3 in its 2024 iteration continues as before, with a motor producing 204 PS and 310 Nm driving the front wheels, propelling the EV from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds.

In Malaysia, the BYD Atto 3 range was joined by the Anniversary Limited Edition in December last year, where the EV crossover received a new styling package, based on the Extended Range variant that comes equipped with a 60.48 kWh battery.

This being the variant with the larger of two battery packs for the Malaysian market, the Extended Range-based Anniversary Limited Edition is rated for 480 km on the NEDC testing cycle, or 420 km on the more stringent WLTP protocol.

This specification brings DC fast charging ability at up to 80 kW, which enables recharging from 0-80% state of charge in 45 minutes.

GALLERY: 2023 BYD Atto 3 Anniversary Limited Edition in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.