Jetour G700 heading to KLIMS 2026 – 2.0T PHEV SUV with 904 PS and 1,135 Nm; 1,100 km hybrid range

In Cars, Jetour, Local News / by Mick Chan / June 8 2026 1:14 pm

Jetour Auto Malaysia has teased the G700 SUV for the upcoming 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS 2026). Officially launched for the Chinese market last October, the G700 was shown at this year’s Auto Beijing in April.

Measuring 5,198 mm long, 2,050 mm wide and 1,956 mm tall, the three-row SUV from Jetour will rival the likes of the GWM Tank 500.

Exact specifications of the Malaysian-market G700 will be revealed later on, though for reference, the three-row SUV is offered in its native China in six- and seven-seater configurations. Powertrain for the G700 is a plug-in hybrid setup with a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine, with a total system output 904 PS and 1,135 Nm. This propels the G700 from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 4.6 seconds.

Providing energy for its electric drive motor is a 34.13 kWh battery from CATL, which offers a claimed 150 km of purely electric running. Charging the battery can be done at up to 170 kW DC, to provide a 30-80% recharge in 10 minutes, while a 6.6 kW V2L capability provides power supply for external appliances. A combined range of 1,400 km on the CLTC test cycle is claimed, or around 1,148 km on the WLTP standard.

Equipment based on Chinese-market specifications include a 35.4-inch horizontal display strip that runs along the base of the windscreen, a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 17.3-inch screen that folds out from the ceiling between the front and rear sunroof sections. In the rear, air-conditioning for rear seat occupants are controlled by a separate 8.8-inch touchscreen.

Also included are heating, ventilation and massage function-equipped front seats, the aforementioned front and rear sunroofs, and ambient lighting. Audio output is by a Lexicon 11-speaker sound system as standard (upgradeable to 18 speakers), while ADAS is by the group’s Falcon 500 system that enables high-speed navigation on autopilot and parking assist functions.

In addition to the G700, Jetour could also be launching the T1 at KLIMS 2026, having previewed the model in April this year. As for the Jetour G700 in China, the three-row SUV is priced from 329,900 yuan to 384,900 yuan (RM191,000 to RM223,000). Its aforementioned rival, the GWM Tank 500, is priced at RM328k in Malaysia; how much do you think the Jetour G700 will cost in Malaysia?

GALLERY: 2026 Jetour G700 in Beijing, China

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