Jetour G700 makes Malaysian debut at KLIMS 2026 – 2.0T PHEV SUV, 904 PS/1,135 Nm, 0-100 km/h 4.6 secs!

In Cars, Jetour, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / June 12 2026 10:19 am

Besides the T2 i-DM PHEV (which is now open for booking at an estimated RM168,888), you’ll see the big Jetour G700 on Jetour Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026 stand. The press release bills this as a concept (OK, we suppose a production car wouldn’t have ‘新手上路’ on the tail lamps!), but as far as we can tell, it’s pretty much the car that’s been on sale in China since October.

When we saw the car in China in April, there were two different grilles – an egg-crate style with the ‘JETOUR’ script and a much neater black honeycomb-ish affair with two chrome strips and the new Jetour ‘JT’ logo (also on the rear spare tyre cover), which was unveiled for Malaysia in February. At KLIMS is the latter, but which face do you prefer?

Length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 5,198, 2,050, 1,956 and 2,870 mm. In China, the GWM Tank 500 rival can be had with six or seven seats – the car you see here is the former. It’s a PHEV – you get a 2.0 litre turbo engine, a 34.13 kWh CATL battery, a 904 PS/1,135 Nm total system output, a 4.6-second 0-100 km/h time (faster than Denza B8!), a 150-km CLTC EV-only range, a 1,400-km CLTC combined range, 170 kW DC charging (30-80% in 10 minutes!) and 6.6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L).

Equipment in China includes a 35.4-inch horizontal display strip that runs along the base of the windscreen, a 15.6-inch touch-screen, a 17.3-inch screen that folds out from the ceiling between the front and rear sunroof sections, an 8.8-inch rear touch-screen, front seats with heating, ventilation and massage, and up to 18 Lexicon speakers. Excited? Next year can’t come soon enough! By the way, once upon a time, a G700 meant something else entirely.

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