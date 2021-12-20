In Brabus, Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 20 December 2021 12:44 pm / 1 comment

Heavy and continuous rainfall over the recent weekend resulted in flash floods that struck several states in Malaysia, displacing several thousands as a result. In the time since, the government, several agencies and organisations as well as the general public have rushed to provide assistance to flooded areas.

With access to such areas being difficult due to high water levels, pick-up trucks and other vehicles with high ground clearances are more suited for the task. However, a recent Twitter post by Nedim Sujak Nazri showed something a lot more exotic being used to send aid to those in need.

In his post, we see a Brabus G700 6×6 loaded with supplies and with water at a quarter of the height of its 37-inch tyres. Thanks to its portal axles, the beastly, six-wheel off-roader has 460 mm of ground clearance and a fording depth of 1,000 mm, so it is certainly capable of dealing with challenging situations.

The G700 6×6 is based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 6×6, which was never originally produced in right-hand drive, but Naza World commissioned Brabus to make RHD versions. The unit you see providing flood relief is one of 15 RHD units that came to our market, with each carrying a price tag of around RM3.2 million (before taxes) when we reported on the six-wheeler back in 2015.

With the Brabus treatment, the “regular” G 63 6×6’s 5.5 litre biturbo V8 gets a power bump from a stock 543 PS (536 hp) and 759 Nm of torque to 700 PS (690 hp) and 960 Nm. The engine is paired with an AMG Speedshift Plus 7G-Tronic automatic transmission and five differential locks, and the vehicle will get from 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds, but is limited to a top speed of 160 km/h due to its heavy-duty off-road tyres and drivetrain.

It’s certainly surreal to see a vehicle this rare and expensive being driven through flooded areas, but DS Sunny, the owner of this G700 6×6 mentioned in the Twitter post, isn’t fazed in providing help using his prized possession. If you’re looking to help out but can’t physically be there to do so, consider donating to the various flood assistance funds set up.



