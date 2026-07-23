Jetour Malaysia teases new premium off-road SUV – G700 with 904 PS PHEV system coming our way?

In Cars, Jetour, Local News / by Gerard Lye / 23 July 2026 4:43 pm

Jetour Malaysia has teased a new model coming our way at last night’s launch of the T1. Billed as a “premium off-road SUV” the company is understandably keeping mum on the model’s name but we’re expecting it to be the G700.

If you attended this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show last month, you would have saw the G700 on display at the Jetour booth – we also got up close with the hulking SUV when we were in Beijing in April for Auto China.

Measuring 5,198 mm long, 2,050 mm wide, 1,956 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,870 mm, the G700 is positioned above the T2 that is 4,785 mm long, 2,006 mm wide, 1,870 mm tall and offers a wheelbase of 2,800 mm – the T1 is smaller still.

Styling-wise, the G700 follows the T2 in adopting a boxy shape with an upright front end, chunky body cladding and a side-hinged tailgate accommodating a spare wheel box. On the inside, the former is a lot more upmarket with its 35.4-inch horizontal display that sits at the top of the dashboard.

This is accompanied by a 15.6-inch central infotainment touchscreen, while rear passengers get to enjoy a 17.3-inch screen mounted to the ceiling between the front and rear sunroof sections. If that isn’t enough, there’s an 8.8-inch touchscreen aft of the button-filled front centre console that is also home to a wireless charging pad.

In China where the G700 went on sale in October last year, customers can choose from five- and six-seat configurations, with the front seats equipped with heating, ventilation and massage functions. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, an 18-speaker Lexicon sound system and generous applications of leather and suede contribute to the premium labelling.

Referring to Jetour’s international website where the G700 lined up alongside the T1 and T2, the largest of the trio is listed with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain based around a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine.

The engine alone serves up 211 PS (208 hp or 155 kW) and 340 Nm of torque and is augmented by a pair of electric motors, one on each axle. Official specifications indicate the front electric motor is rated at 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) and 360 Nm, while the one at the rear makes 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 435 Nm.

Together, the total system output is a whopping 904 PS (892 hp or 665 kW) and 1,135 Nm, with a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) managing output delivery to the wheels for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.6 seconds, on to a top speed of 180 km/h. Jetour claims a WLTC-rated combined fuel consumption as low as 1.39 l/100 km.

Juicing the electric motors is a CATL-sourced 34.13-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack wired into an 800-volt electrical architecture. This is good for up to 100 km of range (CLTC) when running purely on electricity, with the combined hybrid range being in the region of 1,000 km – the fuel tank’s capacity is 100 litres. The battery pack supports DC fast charging at up to 170 kW, with a 30-80% state of charge requiring 10 minutes.

Jetour states that the G700 has an electric all-wheel drive system, meaning the engine isn’t mechanically linked to the rear wheels, which is instead acted upon by an electric motor. For those planning to take this thing off the pavement, you should know that is of a body-on-frame construction with 230 mm of ground clearance, 900 mm of wading depth, a 35-degree approach angle, a 28-degree departure angle and a 21-degree breakover angle.

The company also touts a bevy of modes and functions for off-roading, including tank turn and low-speed crawl. A 360-degree camera with a “transparent chassis” mode also helps with spotting hazards, while a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite is useful when on the road.

Excited? Well, you’ll have wait because as per our previous report, the G700 is likely to only arrive in Malaysia next year with estimated pricing likely to be in the range of RM250,000. That’s nearly RM100k more than the T2.

GALLERY: Jetour G700 at Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show 2026

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GALLERY: Jetour G700 at Auto Beijing 2026

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