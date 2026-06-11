2026 Proton X50 Sport Edition on display at KLIMS – kitted-out variant to go on sale later in lifecycle?

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / June 11 2026 2:21 pm

The 2026 Proton X50 Sport Edition gets its public showing at the 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS 2026), and the facelifted B-segment SUV that was launched in July last year gets a selection of styling tweaks.

Taking on a black-out aesthetic similar to that of its larger stablemate the X70 Sport Edition, the X50 Sport Edition is shown with a black exterior colour that is joined by the black-out treatment for its trim sections which are in matte silver on the regular X50.

Meanwhile, red highlights – such as on the grille trim of the standard-run model – also feature on the front splitter, side skirts and the rear diffuser. The rather prominent rear spoiler is actually standard on the X50 Flagship.

The Sport Edition treatment for the latest X50 mimics that of the previous version, which was shown at the 2024 running of KLIMS. Like its predecessor, this latest Sport Edition isn’t available to purchase at this initial public showing, though it could go on sale later on in the X50’s lifecycle.

It remains to be seen as to which variant of the X50 will underpin the Sport Edition should it come to market, and it won’t necessarily be based on the range-topper, as the previous Sport Edition was based on the Premium rather than the Flagship with the more powerful engine in the X50 line-up at the time.

There’s yet to be access to the interior of the latest X50 Sport Edition, though like its predecessor, the black-and-red colour scheme of its cabin already matches that of the dressed-up exterior.

In the case of the current X50, its powerplant is the 1.5 litre BHE15TD turbocharged and direct injected unit, producing 181 PS at 5,500 rpm and 290 Nm of torque between 2,000 rpm and 3,500 rpm, driving the front wheels through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Three variants of the Proton X50 facelift are currently on sale – the 1.5TD Executive at RM89,900, the 1.5TD Premium at RM101,800, and the 1.5TD Flagship at RM113,300.

AD: Drive the Proton model of your dreams. Submit your details and Proton PJ will get in touch with you.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.