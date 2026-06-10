paultan.org Car Sales Data is live – explore every new car registered in Malaysia, now with May 2026 figures

In Cars, Feature Stories / by Paul Tan / June 10 2026 6:20 pm

We’ve just launched something: a free, interactive car sales data tool that lets anyone explore exactly which cars Malaysians are putting on the road: month by month, brand by brand, model by model, down to body type and fuel. And as of today, it’s been refreshed with the latest numbers, reflecting May 2026 registrations.

You can dive in here: paultan.org/car-sales-data

Numbers straight from the source

Everything in the tool is built on official Road Transport Department (JPJ) vehicle registration data, published through the government’s open data portal, data.gov.my. That’s more than 15.6 million individual registration records stretching back to the year 2000, covering every new passenger car registered in the country, by make, model, body type, fuel and colour.

A quick but important note on what this is: these are JPJ registration figures, not MAA wholesale sales numbers. The two won’t match to the unit (registration counts when a vehicle is formally registered with JPJ, which can lag a sale), but registrations have one big advantage: they’re broken down by model, something the headline MAA figures don’t give you publicly. So you can see, say, exactly how many Perodua Bezzas or Proton X50s were registered in a given month, and how that’s trending.

What you can do with it

The tool is designed to answer the questions we get asked all the time:

Top-selling models and brands: pick any month, year, custom range, or all-time, then filter by body type (SUV, MPV, pickup and so on) or by fuel (petrol, diesel, hybrid, EV). Rankings update live, complete with month-on-month movement and market-share trends.

pick any month, year, custom range, or all-time, then filter by body type (SUV, MPV, pickup and so on) or by fuel (petrol, diesel, hybrid, EV). Rankings update live, complete with month-on-month movement and market-share trends. Dedicated brand and model pages: every make and model has its own page with registration history, fuel and colour mix, and which years it was on sale. For example: Perodua or the Perodua Myvi.

every make and model has its own page with registration history, fuel and colour mix, and which years it was on sale. For example: Perodua or the Perodua Myvi. A dedicated EV page tracking electric-vehicle registrations, top EV brands and models, and EV’s share of the overall market over time.

tracking electric-vehicle registrations, top EV brands and models, and EV’s share of the overall market over time. Body-segment pages: SUV, MPV, pickup, passenger cars and vans, plus a hybrid breakdown.

SUV, MPV, pickup, passenger cars and vans, plus a hybrid breakdown. Yearly reviews: a recap page for each year (e.g. 2025) with the top performers and how the market shifted.

a recap page for each year (e.g. 2025) with the top performers and how the market shifted. A comparison tool: pit up to 12 models head-to-head on one chart, monthly or yearly, over any range you like (Compare).

Every chart and table can be exported as an image or CSV, and the whole thing is available in English, Bahasa Malaysia and Chinese.

May 2026 at a glance

With the latest data now loaded, here’s where the market stands:

Malaysians registered 66,053 new cars in May 2026 , down 15.1% on April’s 77,819.

, down 15.1% on April’s 77,819. Perodua led the market with a 37.1% share (24,480 units), ahead of Proton (24.4%) and Toyota (14.6%).

led the market with a (24,480 units), ahead of (24.4%) and (14.6%). The best-selling single model was the Proton Saga , with 7,337 units , narrowly ahead of the Perodua Bezza (7,079).

, with , narrowly ahead of the Perodua Bezza (7,079). EVs held a 7.6% share of new registrations, little changed on the month.

You can explore all of the above, and slice it however you want, on the main dashboard.

Updated automatically, every month

This isn’t a one-off. The tool now refreshes itself whenever JPJ publishes new monthly data, so the figures you see will always be the latest available. No manual updates, no stale numbers. May 2026 is the first month to land through this automated pipeline.

And for the bigger picture: Market Pulse

If you’d rather read the story than work the filters, our companion Market Pulse site distils the same data into a visual, scrollable narrative of how Malaysia’s car market has evolved over two decades: the rise and plateau of the national makes, the SUV takeover, and the early but unmistakable arrival of EVs.

We built this for car buyers, industry watchers, journalists and the merely curious. It’s free, with no sign-up. Have a play, and tell us what you’d like to see next.

→ Explore the data

A note on the data: these figures reflect exactly what JPJ and data.gov.my publish, so the occasional quirk comes with the territory. Some marques are grouped under a parent brand (Omoda and Jaecoo models, for instance, are listed under Chery), and you’ll spot the rare coding oddity, such as a lone petrol-powered Tesla Model S. We present the data as-is rather than second-guessing the source.

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