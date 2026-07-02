Proton sold 16,052 units in June 2026 – YTD hits 100k mark, best 1H result in 15 years; on track for 200k aim

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Anthony Lim / July 2 2026 6:10 pm

Proton has announced its sales numbers for June 2026, with the automaker saying it shifted a total of 16,052 vehicles last month. This is a 5.5% – or 943 units – drop from the 16,995 units it delivered in May.

The numbers last month however brings the national automaker’s year-to-date (YTD) sales figure to 100,346 units, which is 39.1% higher than the corresponding period in 2025. The company added that it represents its best first-half sales result since 2011, and keeps the company on track towards achieving its 200,000 unit sales target for this year.

In terms of model specific numbers, the Saga MC3 continues to lead the way for the brand, not just in the ICE category but also in overall terms, with 7,000 units shifted last month. While this was 398 units (or 5.4%) less than the 7,398 units accomplished in May, the YTD figure of 44,375 units is a 40% increase over the same period last year.

As for the S70, 2,307 units were delivered in June, which was 43 units (or 1.83%) less than that achieved last month. The June numbers lifted the YTD figure for the model to 12,832 units, an increase of 37.3% compared to 2025.

Sales of the X50 also saw a slight dip, with the 2,378 units in June being 415 units (or 14.9%) less than the 2,793 units recorded in May. Total sales for the year stand at 15,345 units, representing growth of 35.1% from 2025.

Likewise, the X90 MC, with the 388 units delivered in June, which was 14 units (or 3.5%) short of the 402 units managed in May. You will note that no numbers were disclosed for the X70 (which remains on sale), a trend that has been around for the past few months now. A quick check of JPJ numbers though show that 427 units were registered locally in May.

As for the brand’s electrified products, the eMas range recorded 17,920 deliveries in the first six months of the year, which was a 321% increase over the same period last year. Earlier, it was reported that 26,492 eMas models have been sold to date.

Now locally assembled, the eMas 5 recorded 1,436 deliveries in June to bring YTD sales to 10,793 units. As for the eMas 7 EV, 659 units were shifted last month (down by 299 units, or 31.2% from May), bringing cumulative deliveries for the year to 3,053 units.

Meanwhile, the eMas 7 PHEV continued on its strong run, with the 1,138 units (down by 43 units, or 3.64% from May) sold last month representing the model’s third consecutive month of exceeding 1,000 deliveries. Since its official introduction in February, 4,074 units have been sold so far.

“Surpassing 100,000 sales before the halfway point of the year is an important milestone for Proton and reflects the confidence Malaysians continue to place in our products and brand,” said Proton deputy CEO Datuk Abdul Rashid Musa.

“What is particularly encouraging is that our growth is broad-based. Demand remains strong for our ICE models while eMas continues to expand rapidly, demonstrating our ability to serve customers regardless of where they are in their mobility journey. This balanced growth gives us confidence as we work towards achieving our target of 200,000 sales this year,” he added.

AD: Drive the Proton model of your dreams. Submit your details and Proton PJ will get in touch with you.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.