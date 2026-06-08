Proton sells nearly 17k cars in May for 84,294 units YTD, 26.7% market share, tops EV, PHEV segments

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan James Tan / June 8 2026 9:35 am

Proton has announced that it has sold 16,995 cars in May (-6.8% versus April) against an estimated 15.4% month-on-month total industry volume (TIV) decline. Year-to-date (YTD), the national carmaker has sold 84,294 units (+38% year-on-year, or YoY) to net it an estimated 26.7% share of a TIV that’s estimated to be 1.4% lower YoY.

In a release, Proton said 7,398 Sagas found homes in May to make it Malaysia’s best-selling car for the month. That would mean the Perodua Bezza did less than that; let’s wait for the road transport department’s (JPJ) official May figures to see how much less. YTD, 37,375 Sagas have been sold (+41% YoY).

The S70 managed 2,350 units in May for 10,525 units YTD (+32.5% YoY), while the X50, still the country’s No 1 SUV, did 2,793 units in May for 12,967 units YTD (+33.6% YoY). Meanwhile, the X90 scored 402 units to boost its YTD total by 38.6% YoY.

On to Proton eMas. Proton’s new energy vehicle sub-brand sold 3,022 units last month (including exports) for 14,687 units YTD. The eMas 7 PHEV, Malaysia’s No 1 plug-in hybrid, did 1,181 units for 2,936 units YTD.

The eMas 7 EV, “with CKD production now stabilised,” reclaimed its position as the nation’s best-selling EV on a monthly basis by managing 958 units for 2,394 units YTD. An updated car is coming.

The equivalent numbers for the eMas 5 were 883 units in May and 9,357 units YTD (still Malaysia’s best-selling EV YTD), although CKD local assembly is set to start later this month.

AD: Drive the Proton model of your dreams. Submit your details and Proton PJ will get in touch with you.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.