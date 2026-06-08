Proton sells nearly 17k cars in May for 84,294 units YTD, 26.7% market share, tops EV, PHEV segments

Proton has announced that it has sold 16,995 cars in May (-6.8% versus April) against an estimated 15.4% month-on-month total industry volume (TIV) decline. Year-to-date (YTD), the national carmaker has sold 84,294 units (+38% year-on-year, or YoY) to net it an estimated 26.7% share of a TIV that’s estimated to be 1.4% lower YoY.
In a release, Proton said 7,398 Sagas found homes in May to make it Malaysia’s best-selling car for the month. That would mean the Perodua Bezza did less than that; let’s wait for the road transport department’s (JPJ) official May figures to see how much less. YTD, 37,375 Sagas have been sold (+41% YoY).
The S70 managed 2,350 units in May for 10,525 units YTD (+32.5% YoY), while the X50, still the country’s No 1 SUV, did 2,793 units in May for 12,967 units YTD (+33.6% YoY). Meanwhile, the X90 scored 402 units to boost its YTD total by 38.6% YoY.
On to Proton eMas. Proton’s new energy vehicle sub-brand sold 3,022 units last month (including exports) for 14,687 units YTD. The eMas 7 PHEV, Malaysia’s No 1 plug-in hybrid, did 1,181 units for 2,936 units YTD.
The eMas 7 EV, “with CKD production now stabilised,” reclaimed its position as the nation’s best-selling EV on a monthly basis by managing 958 units for 2,394 units YTD. An updated car is coming.
The equivalent numbers for the eMas 5 were 883 units in May and 9,357 units YTD (still Malaysia’s best-selling EV YTD), although CKD local assembly is set to start later this month.
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Comments
Originality is what makes a car maker great. Copycats don’t earn as much respect.
2 common features of Malaysian made vehicles:
Firstly, Big loud ugly “logo” stamped on the back of your car. Be it “Tiger” logo or Red and White colour logo ,..
Secondly, weird name… Perodua , Proton…. cannot understand why such name…
gomen will again force people to buy these local trash. The way is as usual, impose high tariff on non-national brands. Gee, thanks Proton.
At least proton don’t do side ah long business like Perutdua leasing
Seems more complaints about this new Saga.. The andriod screen blackout.. During driving. This is worst than power windows.!! Proton has to fix this fast. Nazz Abdullah has a new video on 5complaints of new Saga.
Will proton still selling like hot cake if without the government’s ridiculous trade and import duty protection?