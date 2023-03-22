In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Danny Tan / 22 March 2023 9:40 pm / 0 comments

This Peugeot might look like a concept car, but it’s now on sale in Thailand. It’s the all-new Peugeot 408, which is now an unrecognisable fastback crossover. Name sounds familiar? The previous 408 was a conservatively-styled C-segment sedan that was once CKD locally assembled in Kulim. It’s a rare sight, probably harder to spot than Lamborghinis.

Anyway, this new 408 made its debut in June 2022 and wears Peugeot’s new lion head badge proudly on all four sides. There’s no shortage of surfacing and detailing here, which is typical of the flamboyant French brand. If you stare at those 20-inch wheels long enough, you might get hypnotised – I can’t even describe the design. Do u see a ‘Z’ or is it just me? The dashboard is a super sharp rendition of Peugeot’s signature i-Cockpit.

The 408 rides on the Stellantis’ EMP2 platform that also underpins the 308, 508 and Citroen C5 X; the latter is also now a crossover. At 4,687 mm long and 1,848 mm wide, this lion is 64 mm longer and just 7 mm less wide than the Honda CR-V, so it’s a sizeable car. The wheelbase is a long 2,787 mm.

In Thailand, the 408 is available as a plug-in hybrid. The powertrain consists of a 1.6 litre turbo engine with 180 PS and 250 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm, and an electric motor delivering 110 PS and 320 Nm, juiced by a 12.4 kWh lithium-ion battery located under the boot floor. Total output is 225 PS and 360 Nm, delivered via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This PHEV system is capable of 63 km pure electric range on the WLTP cycle. Charging it up with 7.4 kW AC power takes one hour and 55 minutes. PureTech 130 (1.2L, 130 PS, 230 Nm) and Hybrid 180 (1.6L PHEV, 180 PS, 360 Nm) powertrain options are available in other markets.

The Peugeot 408 retails for 2,790,000 baht here, which is equivalent to RM361,478. Like the old 408 in Malaysia, this unique beast might also be as rare as the rarest Lambo in Thailand. Price aside, what do you think of the new Peugeot 408 and its unusual format?

GALLERY: Peugeot 408 at BIMS 2023

GALLERY: Peugeot 408 official images