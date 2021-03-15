In Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Danny Tan / 15 March 2021 12:26 pm / 5 comments

Last month, Peugeot unveiled a new logo and brand identity. Not just a small tweak of its signature lion, it’s a major revamp that sees the badge feature only the beast’s head, and the new logo looks like a modern version of the 1960s edition. Peugeot’s 11th logo since 1850, the image change is inline with the company’s move upmarket towards becoming a “high-end generalist”.

The French carmaker says that its new brand identity will initially be rolled out in the brand’s communications material as well as dealerships, with around 20 flagship outlets worldwide to wear the new identity by the end of this month, and 1,500 dealerships to adopt it by the end of 2021. All dealer locations worldwide will be completely rebranded by 2023.

Peugeot Malaysia has already transitioned to the new logo and CI, which can be seen on its official website and social media pages. The new image comes at a perfect time for Peugeot in Malaysia.

If you haven’t already heard, the brand – which has a long history in Malaysia – is under new stewardship in our market, with Berjaya Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd (BAASB) taking over from long-time distributors Naza late last year. BAASB is a joint venture between Berjaya Corp and Bermaz Auto – the conglomerate holds 51% stake, while the folks behind Mazda in Malaysia have 20% interest. A new look for a new era in Malaysia then.

“We aim to continuously revolutionise the customer experience together with our new partner, BAASB and underscore our commitment to our customers through excellent sales and after-sales service,” said Groupe PSA senior VP for Southeast Asia Laurence Noel in the December 1, 2020 announcement.

It was also reiterated that Malaysia will remain as the brand’s export hub for the ASEAN region – PSA’s base is in Gurun, Kedah. New products are being planned, starting with the second-generation Peugeot 2008, which has been already spotted testing locally. The new brand guardian has also promised a “5+5 year warranty” to sooth after-sales worries. The next-gen 308 will be the first model to wear the new badge. What do you think of this new look?