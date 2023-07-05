2023 Honda Civic in Malaysia – prices up by RM1,200 for all three petrol variants, e:HEV RS unchanged

In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 5 July 2023 10:29 am / 1 comment

The Honda HR-V isn’t the only vehicle in the Honda Malaysia model line-up to get a price increase for 2023. News about the HR-V’s RM1,100 price hike emerged early – ahead of the designated update today – as a result of a leaked price list, but two other models have also had their prices revised as of today, July 5, following a check on the Honda Malaysia website.

One of them is the Civic FE. The 11th-gen model was launched in Malaysia in January 2022, and prices then were inclusive of the government’s sales and service tax (SST) rebate, which was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic and ran until June 30, 2022. Subsequently, its price was revised with SST, and has remained unchanged until now.

Four variants of the Civic are on sale in Malaysia, but the price revision for 2023 only applies for three of them, and like that for the HR-V, is identical across the range. The base Civic 1.5L E is now priced at RM131,900, up by RM1,200 from the RM130,700 previously.

The 1.5 V now goes for RM144,900 (previously, RM143,700), while the highest-spec petrol variant, the 1.5L RS, now retails for RM151,900 (previously, RM150,700). As for the range-topping Civic e:HEV RS, which made its debut here last November, its price remains unchanged at RM166,900. All prices are on-the-road, excluding insurance.

The price increase for all three models, the third being the City Hatchback, has been somewhat inevitable, given the weakening Ringgit affecting forex. At the start of the year, Honda Malaysia had said that it was not increasing prices despite ‘challenging’ conditions, but it looks like that can’t be staved off any longer.

To recap, the new prices of the Honda Civic variants in Malaysia, effective July 5, 2023:

Civic 1.5L E – RM131,900

Civic 1.5L V – RM144,900

Civic 1.5L RS – RM151,900

Civic e:HEV 2.0L RS – RM166,500 (unchanged)

