2023 Honda City Hatchback in Malaysia – prices up RM300 for petrol variants; RS e:HEV unchanged

In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Mick Chan / 5 July 2023 10:35 am / 0 comments

Alongside the announcement of the price hike for the Honda HR-V line-up and the Civic range in Malaysia comes the same for the City Hatchback, which is now priced RM300 higher across all variants of the brand’s B-segment hatchback relative to prices in July 2022, except for the top 1.5L RS variant which remains at the same RM109,800 on-the-road without insurance.

Starting with the base variant, the adjustment now sees the 1.5L S priced at RM78,900 (previously RM78,600), the 1.5L E at RM86,900 (previously RM86,600), the 1.5L V at RM91,900 (previously RM91,600), and the 1.5L V Sensing at RM95,900 (previously RM95,600); all prices are on-the-road without insurance. As with the HR-V, there is a RM300 surcharge for the Platinum White Pearl exterior paint finish.

Honda City Hatchback 1.5 V

As with the HR-V, the City Hatchback in Malaysia sees no changes to its specification to accompany the price hike. The petrol variants – S, E, V, and V Sensing – are powered by a 1,498 cc naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm, driving the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission.

The RS range-topping variant features a hybrid powertrain, which employs a 1,498 cc Atkinson cycle inline-four cylinder petrol engine producing 98 PS and 127 Nm as a generator for a 109 PS/253 Nm electric motor, and the former can also drive the vehicle directly at higher speeds when it is most efficient.

To recap, these are the latest prices for the 2023 Honda City Hatchback in Malaysia:

1.5L S – RM78,900

1.5L E – RM86,900

1.5L V – RM91,900

1.5L V Sensing – RM95,900

1.5L e:HEV RS – RM109,800

2022 Honda City Hatchback RS e:HEV