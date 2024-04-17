2024 Peugeot 408 – first public appearance in Malaysia happening from April 20-21; CKD; launching in May

Posted in Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / April 17 2024 12:54 pm

The Peugeot 408 is set to make its first public appearance in Malaysia this weekend from April 20-21, 2024 during Peugeot Malaysia’s Sinar Raya open house. The event will take place at several Peugeot showrooms, so register here if you want to get up close with the fastback crossover and even place a pre-booking.

Scheduled to be launched here in May, the 408 will be offered in three locally-assembled (CKD) variants, including the base Allure, mid-spec Premium and range-topping GT. No official pricing, but we were told the target audience are those considering a Honda Civic or Accord, so it is speculated to start around the RM140k to RM150k range.

All variants will share the same turbocharged PureTech engine, which is a 1.6 litre unit with 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. This drives the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

According to a leaked brochure, which should be taken with a pinch of salt until full details are revealed on launch day, the Allure will come standard with LED headlamps with automatic high beam, LED taillights, automatic wipers and 18-inch alloy wheels in a Granite Grey finish. Inside, the base option comes with partial leather seat upholstery, a powered driver’s seat, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen as well as a six-speaker sound system.

The base option also gets six airbags, a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, traffic sign recognition with speed limit info, lane keep assist, cruise control (presumably adaptive) and autonomous emergency braking.

Stepping up to the Premium adds 18-inch wheels in a Granite Black finish, black Nappa leather seat upholstery, a memory function for the powered driver’s seat, advanced lane keep assistance, lane change assist, a blind spot monitor and reverse warning (presumably rear cross traffic alert).

Peugeot Malaysia Sinar Raya participating showrooms

Going up even higher to the GT, the kit list builds upon the Premium by gaining 20-inch Monolithe Black wheels, matrix LED headlamps, Naboo Blue Nappa leather seat upholstery, a massaging function for the driver’s seat, a 10-inch ‘3D Quartz Display’ instrument cluster, a Focal sound system, a 360-degree camera and a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with fully customisable touch panel attached for quick access to certain functions.

The current 408 made its global debut in June 2022 and marked a radical departure from past iterations, which adopted a sedan body style, by being a crossover. Riding on Stellantis’ EMP2 platform, the 408 measures 4,687 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,510 mm tall and with a wheelbase that spans 2,787 mm. For context, that’s about the size of a Civic that is 4,678 mm long, 1,802 mm wide, 1,415 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,735 mm.

GALLERY: 2024 Peugeot 408 preview in Malaysia

GALLERY: 2024 Peugeot 408 leaked brochure

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.