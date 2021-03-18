In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Jonathan Lee / 18 March 2021 3:31 pm / 0 comments

Having already been exposed in almost all its entirety in spyshots, the new third-generation Peugeot 308 has just been officially revealed. The revised C-segment hatch is promised to be roomier than its handsome predecessor while offering new technologies and electrified powertrains for the first time.

The car you see here is in the exact same specification as in the spyshots, wearing the fetching Olivine Green hue and black alloy wheels in the largest 18-inch diameter. As previously confirmed, the 308 is the first Peugeot to wear the company’s new lion head logo, which can be found not only on the grille (hiding the radar sensor) and tailgate, but also on the front fenders. Ferrari shield on a budget, anyone?

Riding on the same Efficient Modular Platform (EMP2) as before, the new 308 shares its basic proportions as the outgoing model, with a long bonnet and an upright C-pillar on an otherwise conventional hatchback body style. But that’s where the similarities end, as the new car sports a far more extroverted design, drawing plenty of inspiration from the new 508 and 208.

At the front, you’ll find a large grille that frames the new badge, with a series of dashes emanating from it. It is flanked by slim LED headlights (the optional matrix LED lamps are even slimmer) and vertical daytime running lights that extend all the way down the bumper, reaching the scalloped sections either side of the downturned centre air intake. As on recent Peugeot models, the model designation sits above the grille.

Further back, prominent fender flares emphasise the 308’s stance, even though the track is identical to before. The rear end features the signature triple-claw taillights linked by a black strip, with the number plate recess having been moved to the bumper. If the 308 looks a little lower than before, that’s because it is, to the tune of 20 mm; it’s also 11 mm longer, while the wheelbase has been extended by 55 mm.

Inside, the 308 continues Peugeot’s avant-garde design language, with plenty of sharp lines and trademark i-Cockpit layout that places the instrument cluster (which can be upgraded to a ten-inch display) above the steering wheel. The air vents are also positioned higher up, improving passenger comfort and allowing the standard ten-inch infotainment touchscreen to be positioned closer to the driver’s hand.

A second display can be optioned to sit underneath, replacing the climate controls and providing user-customisable shortcuts. The tall centre console features a trendy toggle-style automatic gear selector and drive mode rocker, freeing up space for a dedicated wireless charging slot, two large cupholders and up to 34 litres of storage space. Peugeot is touting the materials being used in the cabin, including soft-touch plastics, fabric, Alcantara, Nappa leather and real aluminium.

The i-Connect infotainment system is also new, allowing up to eight driver profiles and providing wireless screen mirroring (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, we’re assuming) and simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity for up to two phones. Also included are an advanced “OK Peugeot” voice control system, over-the-air software updates and a TomTom navigation system and a ten-speaker Focal sound system as options.

Safety-wise, the 308 is offered with the new Drive Assist 2.0 pack, adding semi-autonomous driving capabilities. Aside from adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, the system also includes lane change and speed limit suggestions as well as the ability to slow down for corners at speeds of up to 180 km/h. Other new features are long-range blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a reverse camera washer, a 360-degree camera system and an emergency call function.

The upgraded EMP2 allows the fitment of electrified powertrains, with fully-electric versions being possible. From launch, the 308 is available in two plug-in hybrid flavours, the Hybrid 180 and 225. The numbers correspond to the amount of total horsepower on tap, coming from an 81 kW (110 PS) electric motor and the long-serving 1.6 litre Prince turbocharged four-cylinder engine with either 150 PS/250 Nm or 180 PS.

Combined torque is rated at 320 Nm, while the 12.4 kWh battery provides an all-electric range of 59 and 60 km respectively, both on the WLTP cycle. The Hybrid models come as standard with a 3.7 kW on-board charger and can be optioned with a 7.4 kW unit – the latter allows a single-phase wallbox to charge the car to full in one hour and 55 minutes. With a standard eight-ampere domestic socket, a full charge takes seven hours and five minutes, or three hours and 50 minutes with a reinforced 16-ampere socket.

Peugeot provides customers with a membership for its Free2Move charging network – with over 225,000 charging stations across Europe – and an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty. A MyPeugeot smartphone app also allows users to pre-condition the climate control and schedule charging times.

The 308 will also be offered with either a 1.2 litre PureTech turbo three-cylinder with 110 PS or 130 PS or a 130 PS 1.5 litre BlueHDi four-pot turbodiesel. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes, with the Hybrid models only available with the latter.