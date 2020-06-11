In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 11 June 2020 4:04 pm / 1 comment

The second-generation Peugeot 308 has been around for just over seven years now, and was previously given a facelift back in 2017. Now, the French automaker has given the model a slight update for the 2020 model year, with new equipment and available options.

On the exterior, the 308 gains a new exterior colour called Vertigo Blue, while the Allure trim can be specified with two new wheel options – 16-inch “Zircon” with a diamond finish and a 17-inch “Boca” – depending on the country of sale.

Higher-end variants will also have access to a Black Pack, which replaces various chrome parts like the front grille and badge, indicator and fog lamp surrounds, side window covers and roof rack to glossy black. The option also comes with 18-inch diamond-plated aluminium rims in Sapphire Black with a Black Mist varnish.

The overall design of the model, which is available in hatchback and station wagon body styles in Europe (China has a sedan version), remains unchanged from the 2017 facelift. However, the interior benefits from the brand’s digital i-Cockpit.

This consists of a 10-inch display that replaces the previous analogue dials in the instrument cluster, bringing the 308 up to par with the 208 and 2008. The new display is complemented by a separate capacitive-touch infotainment system with a glossy finish, which comes with MirrorLink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality.

In terms of powertrains, the 308 in hatchback and station wagon guises will be offered with two PureTech petrol engines, all with 1.2 litres of capacity, a turbocharger and three cylinders. The PureTech 110 offers 110 PS and 205 Nm of torque, while the PureTech 130 outputs 130 PS and 230 Nm.

On the diesel front, there are also three BlueHDi 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel mills to choose from, including the BlueHDi 100 (100 PS and 250 Nm) and BlueHDi 130 (130 PS and 300 Nm). A six-speed manual is standard for the PureTech 110 and BlueHDi 100 engines, but everything else can be had with either a manual or an eight-speed automatic, bringing the total number of powertrain options to six.

The hatchback also comes in GTI form, which packs a more powerful PureTech 263 engine and a six-speed manual. The 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder pushes out 263 PS and 340 Nm, which is good for a zero to 100 km/h time of six seconds and a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

All variants of the 308 will come as standard with dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, DAB digital radio, automatic windscreen wipers and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The range of safety and driver assistance equipment is carried over, including adaptive cruise control, Park Assist, autonomous emergency braking, active lane departure warning, Driver Attention Alert, automatic high beam, speed sign recognition and blind spot monitoring.