2024 Kia Carnival facelift exterior revealed – vertical headlamps, T-shaped DRLs; new 1.6 litre turbo hybrid

Posted in Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / October 31 2023 9:46 am

The new Kia Carnival facelift has been revealed in South Korea, bringing with it a new exterior design that appears to be inspired by the brand’s recent SUVs. The update comes just over three years after the fourth-generation (KA4) model – the one currently available in Malaysia – made its initial debut way back in June 2020.

At the front, the new face is reminiscent of the Sorento facelift and EV9 with its vertically-oriented LED headlamps that stacks up the lighting elements and sees the omission of the fog lamps in the lower apron.

The new headlamps are joined by T-shaped daytime running lights that extend into the top section of the reprofiled grille, which features more prominent horizontal slats instead of the pre-facelift model’s chrome-heavy insert.

Moving to the rear, the facelift introduces a new set of taillights that remind us of the latest Seltos. The redesigned clusters now hug the corners of the vehicle and have light bars that intrude into the tailgate, which is also new with simpler surfacing (no more exposed tailgate handle) and a number plate recess that sits lower than before.

New alloy wheels and an expanded colour palette that now includes Ivory Silver, Snow White Pearl, Astra Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, Pantera Metal and Ceramic Silver are also part of the facelift. Kia isn’t providing images of the interior just yet, but we can expect quite a number of changes to put it on par with the cabins of its recent models.

The company did note in its release that the Carnival will gain a 1.6 litre turbocharged hybrid option to its powertrain line-up, complementing the existing petrol and turbodiesel options, but isn’t divulging details for now.

