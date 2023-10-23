2024 Kia Carnival facelift spied – new face, vertical headlamps takes on latest look from Sorento facelift

Posted in Cars, International News, Kia, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / October 23 2023 6:14 pm

Image by Autospy

The facelift iteration of the fourth-generation Kia Carnival has been sighted in public and without disguise, as seen in pictures on Korean website Autospy.

Here, the upcoming refresh for the Korean brand’s MPV has given the model a face that is now more akin to those of its SUV stablemates with a more vertically oriented set of headlamps, and a T-shaped LED DRL design similar to those seen on the 2024 Sorento facelift.

Its front grille has been given a refresh that is similar to that of the Sorento as well, albeit with the inner elements appearing to be oriented vertically, rather than horizontally as on the facelifted Sorento. The lower section of the front fascia has also been simplified, where the current arrangement of lower intake and side inlets have given way to the single lower inlet setup.

Images by Autospy

At the rear, the tail lamp arrangement for the upcoming Carnival facelift echoes the design of its headlamps, with its vertical sections which join the full-width light bar just below the rear screen. Its rear license plate mount appears to have been moved slightly lower on the tailgate, and the scalloped section is of a different shape that stretches the width rather than the trapezoidal section on the current pre-facelift version.

In Malaysia, the Kia Carnival is offered in both fully imported (CBU) and locally assembled (CKD) forms with seven- and eight-seater versions in CKD, while the the 11-seater is sold in Malaysia as a CBU model. The 11-seater is set to be offered as a CKD, dealers revealed earlier this month.

As of early October, the CBU 11-seat Carnival was priced at RM199,840.80 OTR without insurance, while the aforementioned dealer estimate for the CKD 11-seater is RM218,000. All versions in Malaysia are powered by a Smartstream 2.2 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel producing 202 PS and 440 Nm, transmitted through an eight-speed automatic.

