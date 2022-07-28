In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 July 2022 9:42 pm / 0 comments

At today’s launch of the 2022 Kia Carnival CKD version, Bermaz Auto executive chairman Datuk Seri Ben Yeoh said that the Carnival 11-seater – which made its local debut earlier this year in CBU form – will continue to be sold alongside the locally-assembled 8-Seater and 7-Seater versions of the MPV.

Yeoh told the media that the 11-Seater Carnival caters to a different type of buyer – those who need to ferry more passengers or those in the service industry. It will continue to be offered in Malaysia in CBU import form, alongside the 8-Seater and 7-Seater, which will better suit customers looking for a spacious family MPV or those wanting a luxurious alternative to Toyota’s Alphard/Vellfire.

As to why didn’t they CKD the 11-seater as well, the BAuto chief said that Kia has already initiated the CKD programme for the four-row version, and will eventually produce the 11-seater for both domestic consumption and exports to ASEAN markets, taking advantage of the regional AFTA free trade area scheme.

Kia Carnival 11-Seater, CBU

Why not now? Simply put, production constrains and supply chain issues. Ultimately, the production capacity for the Carnival at the Inokom plant in Kulim will be 5,000 units a year, Yeoh added.

The CKD Carnival that was launched today starts from the 2.2D 8-Seater Mid that goes for RM231,228, followed by the 2.2D 8-Seater High at RM247,228 and the range-topping 2.2D 7-Seater High at RM261,228. These figures are higher than the RM196,340 of the CBU 11-seater due to the commercial vehicle classification of the four-row MPV, which attracts lower taxes.

It’s still good value though, and the kit list has been boosted by some meaningful additions – full launch report here. Also check out our review of the CBU Kia Carnival.

