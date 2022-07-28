At today’s launch of the 2022 Kia Carnival CKD version, Bermaz Auto executive chairman Datuk Seri Ben Yeoh said that the Carnival 11-seater – which made its local debut earlier this year in CBU form – will continue to be sold alongside the locally-assembled 8-Seater and 7-Seater versions of the MPV.
Yeoh told the media that the 11-Seater Carnival caters to a different type of buyer – those who need to ferry more passengers or those in the service industry. It will continue to be offered in Malaysia in CBU import form, alongside the 8-Seater and 7-Seater, which will better suit customers looking for a spacious family MPV or those wanting a luxurious alternative to Toyota’s Alphard/Vellfire.
As to why didn’t they CKD the 11-seater as well, the BAuto chief said that Kia has already initiated the CKD programme for the four-row version, and will eventually produce the 11-seater for both domestic consumption and exports to ASEAN markets, taking advantage of the regional AFTA free trade area scheme.
Why not now? Simply put, production constrains and supply chain issues. Ultimately, the production capacity for the Carnival at the Inokom plant in Kulim will be 5,000 units a year, Yeoh added.
The CKD Carnival that was launched today starts from the 2.2D 8-Seater Mid that goes for RM231,228, followed by the 2.2D 8-Seater High at RM247,228 and the range-topping 2.2D 7-Seater High at RM261,228. These figures are higher than the RM196,340 of the CBU 11-seater due to the commercial vehicle classification of the four-row MPV, which attracts lower taxes.
It’s still good value though, and the kit list has been boosted by some meaningful additions – full launch report here. Also check out our review of the CBU Kia Carnival.
GALLERY: 2022 Kia Carnival 11-Seater, CBU