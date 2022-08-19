In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 19 August 2022 4:22 pm / 4 comments

The locally-assembled (CKD) version of the fourth-generation Kia Carnival was launched in Malaysia late last month, and we’re now bringing you comprehensive galleries of the eight-seat variants of the large MPV, namely the 2.2D 8-Seater Mid and 2.2D 8-Seater High.

The Kulim-assembled CKD Carnival is also available as the range-topping 2.2D 7-Seater High (gallery here), and if you need even more seats, you’ll have to spring for the CBU 2.2D 11-Seater (gallery here) that was first launched in January this year and is still being sold alongside the CKD options.

Powering all variants of the Carnival is a 2.2 litre Smartstream D2.2 four-cylinder turbodiesel rated at 202 PS at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm of torque from 1,750-2,750 rpm, with drive going to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The eight-seat variants come with three rows of seats arranged in a 2-3-3 layout, and owners have the option to detach the 40:20:40 split-folding second row for more room or reposition them so they point rearwards to create a face-to-face meeting space.

Meanwhile, the rearmost bench folds down in a 40:60 split to form a flat load floor. For those ferrying children, there is a total of five ISOFIX child seat anchors, with three being in the second row and two more on the outer seats of the third row. That’s one more than the seven-seater (2-2-3 layout), which only has four, and three more than the 11-seater (2-3-3-3 layout) that only has them on the two outer second-row seats.

One really nifty feature of the 8-seater versions is that the second row is detachable and can be reinstalled facing rearwards if needed. For families, this creates a “living room” of sorts in the rear cabin area where everyone in the six seats can easily talk to each other because they are all face-to-face. Or you can temporarily remove the second row seats and fold down the third row to create a cavernous van-like space to transport something big.

In terms of equipment, all variants of the CKD Carnival, including the eight-seaters mentioned here, come with 18-inch alloy wheels (with 235/60 profile tyres), automatic LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, LED front fog lamps, bulb-type rear fog lamps, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry and engine start, dual power-sliding rear doors, a powered tailgate, eight parking sensors (four front and four rear) as well as power-folding side mirrors with integrated turn indicators and heating function.

Other items include paddle shifters, dual-zone front climate control, single-zone rear climate control (with ceiling vents), eight-way powered front seats, Saddle Brown leatherette upholstery, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, seven USB ports and a Qi wireless charger.

Specific to the 8-Seater Mid is a 4.2-inch TFT-LCD multi-info display, bulb-type interior lighting and a reverse camera. The 8-Seater High adds on things like dual powered sunroofs, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, LED interior lighting as well as front seat ventilation and heating and driver’s side memory functions.

On the safety front, seven airbags (front, side curtain and driver’s knee) come as standard for the CKD Carnival, along with an array of passive systems like ABS, EBD, brake assist, ESC, traction control, Multi-Collision Brake Control, hill start assist and Rear Occupant Alert. There’s also an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold function is standard as well.

2022 Kia Carnival (CBU and CKD) spec sheet; click to enlarge

The 8-Seater High adds on active safety and driver assistance systems like High Beam Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (AEB) with junction turning support), Lane Following Assist and Smart Cruise Control (ACC).

The 8-Seater Mid pictured here is finished in Meteor Gray while the 8-Seater High is painted in Snowflake White Pearl. These are two of five colour options available for the CKD Carnival, with others being Astra Blue, Sonic Silver and Jet Black.

As for pricing, the 8-Seater Mid retails at RM231,228 and the 8-Seater High goes for RM247,228. The 7-Seater High is the costliest of the CKD bunch at RM261,228.80, while the CBU 11-Seater benefits from lower taxes as it is classified as a commercial vehicle to be priced at RM196,340.80. Which variant of the Carnival appeals to you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

