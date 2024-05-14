2025 Kia EV6 facelift – new looks, improved tech, larger 84 kWh battery, up to 494 km range

Posted in Cars, International News, Kia / By Jonathan Lee / May 14 2024 2:49 pm

Just three years after the EV6 went into production, Kia has now pulled the covers off the facelifted model, offering mild visual updates and a larger battery that promises more range for the electric quasi-SUV.

The Korean carmaker has sold more than 210,000 units of the EV6 globally and, as such, has taken great care not to mess with the car’s distinctive low-slung looks. At the front, you get reshaped headlights that form a C shape of sorts, incorporating constellation-inspired “Star Map” daytime running lights – the same ones you’ll find on newer models like the EV5.

These are joined together by a revised black strip that is pinched in the middle, bringing back Kia’s “Tiger Nose” grille graphic. The bumper has also been redesigned with wing-shaped air intakes for a more dynamic look, while the side skirts on the standard model (those on the GT-line remain the same) have been subtly re-profiled to clean up the side profile.

Moving to the rear, you’ll find new “Star Map” taillights (still in a gently-arching full-width design) and the same wing bumper design at the front. Meanwhile, the GT-line gains new geometric designs for the front and rear bumpers for a sportier aesthetic, plus an illuminated front centre panel joining the headlights and intricate 20-inch alloy wheels.

Changes to the interior are relatively minor and include a more upright curved display panel (still with twin 12.3-inch displays), a retextured dashboard, visible ambient lighting and a grippier Qi wireless charging pad. Also fitted is a new steering wheel derived from the K4, with a flat top and bottom and capacitive touch sensors, the latter meaning you won’t have to keep tugging the wheel every time you use the Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functions.

New features include a next-generation connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) infotainment system that enables key vehicle functions to be updated over the air, along with advanced voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fingerprint authentication and a new digital key.

Kia has also upped the convenience factor by adding walk-away auto lock, powered steering wheel adjustment, a 12-inch head-up display, photocatalytic sterilisation for the air conditioning, a digital rear-view mirror and a built-in dash cam.

Under the skin, the EV6 has been enhanced with the fitment of a new fourth-generation battery, increasing capacity from 77.4 kWh to 84 kWh. This bumps up the range from 475 km to 494 km for the long-range rear-wheel-drive model, which continues to produce 229 PS (168 kW) and 350 Nm of torque.

The all-wheel-drive variant, on the other hand, makes 325 PS (239 kW) and 605 Nm and delivers a range of up to 461 km. Despite the increased energy density, the battery pack can still be charged from 10 to 80% in as little as 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger, thanks to the EV6’s 800-volt electrical architecture.

Road manners have been improved through the addition of retuned dampers, reduced motor noise and increased body rigidity, the latter achieved by increasing the B-pillar thickness. Safety-wise, the EV6 is now offered with updated remote parking assist and lane keeping assist, as well as low-speed autonomous braking for parking. The addition of a front centre airbag and rear side airbags also improve crash protection.

Despite the new features and larger battery, prices of the EV6 have held steady in South Korea, ranging from 55.4 million won (RM191,300) to 63.15 million won (RM218,000).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.