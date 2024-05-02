Kia EV6 facelift teased – updated powertrain, battery?

Posted in Cars, International News, Kia / By Mick Chan / May 2 2024 11:18 am

The Kia EV6 facelift has been teased in a social media post, with images depicting the upcoming car in a pair of partial images, and there are exterior changes visible relative to the pre-facelift which emerged in March 2021.

Notable in these images are the new lighting arrangements which feature in front and at the rear, which has the new DRL signature that now appears to wrap around the main beam elements which are located lower than on the current vehicle, while the middle section of the front fascia now extends into the headlamp area, which the DRLs now wrap around.

Meanwhile at the rear, the tail lamps continue to use a full-width arrangement, also with a revised arrangement with an arrow at each end. The textured trim below that meets the end of the tail lamps continues to be present on the facelift.

In terms of official information, the manufacturer has divulged little else on the upcoming car, however the revised EV is understood to gain updated powertrain and battery specifications to remain competitive with other EVs in its segment, according to Car Magazine.

The current EV6 measures 4,680 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,550 mm tall with a 2,900 mm wheelbase, and can contain 520 litres of luggage capacity, or up to 1,300 litres with the rear seats folded.

In Malaysia, the EV6 arrived on the market in June 2022 in a sole GT-Line AWD variant priced from RM301k, packing a water-cooled 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers 506 km of range (WLTP).

This powers a 224 PS/350 Nm motor on the rear axle, which is joined by a 101 PS/255 Nm front axle motor. Combined outputs are 325 PS and 605 Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 5.2 seconds and a 183 km/h top speed.

Its E-GMP platform has a multi-charging system that supports 400-volt and 800-volt DC fast charging, enabling DC input of up to 350 kW through its CCS2 connection, charging the battery from 10-80% in 18 minutes.

No official word on updates for the high-performance EV6 GT for the facelift just yet, though for reference the pre-facelift GT packs a 585 PS/785 Nm dual-motor AWD powertrain that propels the EV6 GT from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, and to a top speed of 260 km/h.

GALLERY: Kia EV6 GT-Line in Malaysia

