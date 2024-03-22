2025 Kia K4 – new Honda Civic rival revealed with polarising design, replaces Cerato/Forte sedan

Posted in Cars, International News, Kia / By Jonathan Lee / March 22 2024 11:15 am

Having had its K3 moniker usurped by a new B-segment sedan, the Kia Cerato and Forte will henceforth be known as the K4 globally. That much we already know, but the Korean carmaker has now revealed the first images of its C-segment sedan, and it’s nothing if not divisive.

Long and low for a compact four-door, the K4’s angular design was formed by “twisting the connections of logically aligned squares in a seemingly illogical fashion” in what its designers call “Twist Logic”. A jumble of words, sure, but you can see it in the side profile, where you’ll find vertical D-pillars that intersect with the rear windscreen (reminiscent of the dearly-departed Stinger), as well as prominent haunches above the wheels.

Furthering the polarising look are the vertical head- and taillights that cut into the front and rear bumpers. The constellation-inspired LED daytime running lights integrate with the chrome strips on the front grille to form Kia’s signature “Tiger Face”, while at the rear, the wide L-shaped taillight graphics lead into the Kia badge on the boot lid.

Inside, the K4’s available two-tone colour scheme splits the driver and front passenger compartments, the latter having more colour on the dashboard and door cards. Buyers will be able to choose from Medium Grey, Slate Green (shown here), Canyon Brown, and Onyx Black hues.

The widescreen display panel is as per the latest Kia models – including a small climate control display, first seen on the EV9, that’s partially obscured by the steering wheel – as is the control layout that thankfully includes physical infotainment and air-con switches.

No details on the oily bits have been revealed just yet, but we expect the car to be powered by Kia’s usual four-cylinder petrol engines, including naturally-aspirated 2.0 litre and turbocharged 1.6 litre mills mated to a CVT and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission respectively. These are the same powertrains currently offered on the Cerato and Forte.

