22 December 2022

The Kia Stinger first made its debut way back in January 2017 before being given a mild facelift in August 2020. Billed as a performance liftback sedan, the Korean model was considered a competitive alternative to comparable cars from German marques like Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Even so, sales of the Stinger were lacklustre, which casted doubts on whether there will be a sequel in the works. Well, Kia has now confirmed that production of the Stinger will come to an end, and to pay home to the groundbreaking model, the company has revealed the Stinger Tribute Edition.

Set to go on sale for the final 2023 model year, the Tribute Edition is limited to just 1,000 units worldwide and is based on the range-topping GT specification with a 3.3 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine. The mill delivers 373 PS (368 hp) and 510 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, although it wasn’t stated if it is rear- or all-wheel drive.

Aesthetic changes are the key selling point here, with the Tribute Edition being offered in a new Moonscape matte gray paint hue that is joined by the existing Ascot Green finish. Meanwhile, the side mirror caps, Brembo brake calipers and 19-inch wheels are all finished in a stealthy gloss black.

Inside, Terracotta brown leather upholstery is used for the sports seats, steering wheel, door side trim and door handles, while a carbon-effect finish trim makes its way onto the centre console cover and door panels. The seats also have wasp-shaped emblem as a reference to the model’s name, and the finishing touch is a numbered sill plate on the driver’s side.

“The Stinger Tribute Edition denotes an important chapter in the story of Kia’s high-performance ethos. Featuring an exclusive color and interior trim never before seen on the sedan, it also serves as a fitting celebration of the Stinger’s contribution to the Kia brand,” said Chang Sung Ryu, senior vice president and head of purchase CX design sub-division.

“As we enter a new age of mobility, Kia will satisfy the needs of customers who seek to enjoy elevated levels of dynamic driving pleasure through high-performance electrified models such as the EV6 GT. And the brand’s strategy to continue accelerating the development of innovative electrification technologies will ensure that sustainability and strong performance combine effortlessly under the Kia badge,” Chang Sung Ryu added.