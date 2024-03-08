2024 Kia EV9 launched in Thailand – RWD and AWD variants; up to 384 PS, 680 km EV range; from RM462k

Posted in Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / March 8 2024 1:20 pm

While we wait and hope for the Kia EV9 to be launched in Malaysia, the South Korean carmaker’s fully electric flagship SUV recently went on sale in Thailand – it was also launched in Singapore in January and in Indonesia last August. Two variants are offered there, starting with the Earth Long Range that retails at 3.499 million baht (RM462,150), which is then followed by the top-spec GT-Line AWD at 3.899 million baht (RM514,982).

Both variants come with six seats in a 2-2-2 configuration as well as a 99.8-kWh lithium-ion battery. However, they differ in terms of powertrains, with the Earth Long Range being rear-wheel drive with an electric motor rated at 203 PS (200 hp or 149.5 kW) and 350 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the GT-Line AWD has a dual-motor layout with each electric motor delivering 192 PS (189 hp or 141.3 kW) and 350 Nm for a total system output of 384 PS (379 hp or 282.6 kW) and 700 Nm. This variant is the quickest in a 0-100 km/h sprint, taking just 5.3 seconds (the base variant needs 9.4 seconds), while also having a top speed of 200 km/h (185 km/h for the base variant).

The higher performance comes at the expense of range, with the GT-Line AWD delivering up to 647 km following the NEDC standard, while the Earth Long Range will do 680 km. Charging times are identical, with 24 minutes needed to get the battery from a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) at a peak DC fast charging (CCS2) capacity of 350 kW.

There’s also AC charging (Type 2) that will take nine hours and 45 minutes to get from the same 10-80% SoC, along with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system capable of outputting up to 3.58 kW to power electrical accessories and devices.

Standard equipment for the Earth Long Range includes 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps with high beam assist, decorative LED lighting for the grille, LED taillights, a roof rack, a two-panel sunroof, keyless entry and start and a powered tailgate with kick sensor.

Inside, the SUV comes with synthetic leather upholstery, powered front seats with heating and ventilation functions, manually adjustable second-row swivel seats, power-folding third-row seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control with second- and third-row vents, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, an eight-speaker sound system, a wireless charging pad and six USB ports.

The GT-Line AWD improves upon the base variant by gaining 21-inch alloys and GT-Line exterior styling package. Its interior also gets fancier seats, with those at the front gaining leg cushions and a driver’s seat position recognition system.

As for the second row, it is fitted with relaxation seats that don’t swivel but are electrically adjustable and come with heating, ventilation, ottoman and massaging functions. Other improvements to the kit list that come with the premium price tag are an electrically adjustable steering wheel, sunshades, metal pedals and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system.

Safety features on both variants are almost exactly the same, with the only difference being the GT-Line AWD comes with self-leveling rear suspension to keep things stable when the vehicle is loaded up. This feature aside, the EV9 comes standard with front, side, curtain and driver’s knee airbags along the usual array of passive systems, hill start assist, rear occupant alert, all-around parking sensors and a surround view monitor.

Active systems fitted to the EV9 include Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance, Lane Following Assist with Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist as well as Safe Exit Assist.

The EV9 sold in Thailand comes fully imported (CBU) from South Korea and comes with a seven-year vehicle warranty, an eight-year warranty on the high-voltage battery, free maintenance for seven years as well as seven years of roadside assistance. Local reports indicate deliveries of the GT-Line AWD will commence first from April this year, with the Earth Long Range set to follow in June.

