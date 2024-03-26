Bangkok 2024: Kia EV5 launched – four variants; up to 313 PS, 480 Nm, 665 km EV range; priced fr RM162k

Posted in Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / March 26 2024 2:51 pm

The Kia EV5 made its global debut back in August 2023 and was previewed during the launch of the EV9 in Thailand earlier this month. At this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), Kia Thailand revealed official pricing for the compact SUV that is positioned below the larger EV6.

Styling-wise the EV5 appears to be a scaled-down version of the even larger EV9 and adopts the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. Highlight cues found on the E-GMP-based SUV include a closed-off grille, pop-out door handles and ‘Star Map’ signature lighting at the front.

The last item features a constellation-shaped design that “connects the stars” on the EV5’s face, with the cluster also integrating combination LED headlamps. Aero wheels and sideways J-shaped LED taillights are also part of the exterior styling, along with body cladding in gloss black.

In terms of dimensions, the EV5 measures 4,615 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, 1,715 mm tall and with wheelbase of 2,750 mm. By comparison, the EV6 is 4,680 mm long and its wheelbase spans 2,900 mm, while the EV9 is just over five metres long and has a wheelbase of 3,100 mm.

Inside, the EV5 shares a similar dashboard with the EV9, with the focal point being the conjoined screens, two of which measure 12.3 inches – one being a digital instrument cluster while the other is a touchscreen for the infotainment system. There’s also a separate 5-inch climate control touchscreen between the two widescreens which is joined by physical controls just below the centre air vents.

Two powertrains are offered in Thailand, the first with front-wheel drive and an electric motor rated at 217 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 310 Nm of torque. This setup is standard for the Light, Air and Earth Long Range variants and is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 185 km/h.

The top-spec Earth Exclusive AWD has a dual-motor setup with a total system output of 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 480 Nm, which brings with it a reduced century sprint time of 6.1 seconds but the same top speed.

As for battery packs, the Light and Air get a 64.2-kWh lithium-ion unit that provides 490 km of range following the NEDC standard. The Earth variants are equipped with a higher-capacity 88.1-kWh battery for up to 665 km of range with the Long Range, or 620 km with the Exclusive AWD.

Both battery packs take 36 minutes to get from a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) with DC fast charging – the smaller battery can handle up to 102 kW while the larger one tops out at 141 kW. There’s also AC charging at up to 7 kW for the smaller battery, with a 10-100% SoC requiring nine hours and 43 minutes. For the larger battery, it can handle an AC input of up to 11 kW, with the same 10-100% SoC requiring eight hours and 10 minutes.

Available equipment for the EV5 in Thailand includes LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, up to 19-inch wheels, a powered tailgate, synthetic leather upholstery, a relaxation passenger seat, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and avoidance and lane keep assist.

Finally, pricing. The EV5 starts at 1.249 million baht (about RM162k) for the base Light variant and rises to 1.349 million baht (RM175k) for the Air. The Earth Long Range goes for 1.549 million baht (RM201k) while the top Earth Exclusive AWD is 1.749 million baht (RM227k). These are promotional prices that last until the end of April this year.

As with the EV9, each purchase of the EV5 comes with a seven-year vehicle warranty, an eight-year warranty on the high-voltage battery, free maintenance for seven years as well as seven years of roadside assistance. Deliveries of the Light and Air variants will start first from July, while the Earth variants will arrive a month later in August this year.

Don’t expect the EV5 to come to Malaysia anytime soon, as Bermaz Auto’s Dinamikjaya is currently prioritising the EV9 which is expected to be launched real soon. In any case, do you like the look of the EV5 and its specifications? Will you be eagerly waiting for this to go on sale in Malaysia?

