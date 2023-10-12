Kia EV5 SUV specs revealed – Std, LR, LR AWD; 64/84 kWh; up to 720 km range; production in Korea, China

Posted in Cars, International News, Kia / By Danny Tan / October 12 2023 7:19 pm

Kia revealed the EV5 electric SUV in August without much details, but here they are now, released at the Kia EV Day in Korea, which will from now be an annual event.

A close copy of the Concept EV5 from March this year, the production EV5 is the third dedicated BEV in the Korean carmaker’s line-up after the EV6 and EV9 SUV, and is smaller version of the latter, which is Kia’s flagship EV model. All are built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) of the Hyundai Group.

Like the EV9, the EV5 is a squarish SUV that follows the ‘Opposites United’ design language. What’s this about? I sat through the virtual world premiere of the EV9 in March and heard Kia’s head of global design, Karim Habib, give an example of the ‘Opposites United’ design contrast.

The ex-BMW designer pointed to the EV9’s aggressive fender flares, which sport very sharp lines, triangular shapes and a precise look. On the opposite end is the car’s ‘fuselage’, which is very simple – the space between the wheels has only two surfaces. Habib said that the clean sides work well with the low beltline, which is unusual for an SUV, but deliberately chosen for good visibility and a great impression of space. Much of this applies to the EV5, too.

A low beltline (and big windows) on an SUV reminds me of the BMW iX, although the long body and proportions of the EV9/EV5 are much easier on the eye. Also deliberate is the straight roof; again, this is to maximise space for all rows. Kia says that the EV5’s interior space is closer in concept and execution to a home lounge than a traditional car cabin.

Whether you like the EV5’s design or not might be down to your age. Yup, Kia says that its new EV was designed and engineered to meet the needs and desires of millennial families.

Production of the EV5 will take place in both China and Korea, and the Chinese market will have access to three variants: standard, long-range, and long-range AWD. The standard model comes with a 64 kWh battery and a 215 hp (160 kW) motor, and is expected to have a range of 530 km per charge in China’s CLTC. The long-range, with a bigger 88 kWh battery and the same motor, is aiming for 720 km range.

The performance champ of the range will be the long-range AWD, which combines the 88 kWh battery with two motors – a 215 hp (160 kW) unit in front and a 94 hp (70 kW) one at the back – for total system output of 308 hp (230 kW). The CLTC range target for the LR AWD is 650 km. Kia says that this variant has DC fast charging that juices the battery from 30% to 80% SOC in 27 minutes.

In Korea, all three EV5 variants “are in development, with potential adjustments being considered”. What’s confirmed is the 58 kWh battery of the standard model and the 81 kWh battery of the LR models. The motors are as per China-spec but combined output is 302 hp (225 kW), a touch less. Range “will be tailored to meet market demands”. A GT model with higher performance is confirmed and will be announced later.

Kia says that the EV5 battery has been engineered to function effectively in all four seasons. The heat pump system from the EV6 is also present here to manage the battery’s temperature and ensuring consistent performance. Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functions are available.

Inside, you’ll find the now customary conjoined screens, both 12.3 inches wide, but what’s unique here is that a separate five-inch climate control display is sandwiched between the wide ones. There are physical buttons for the three-zone AC below the centre vents, which is definitely a good thing, plus an optional head-up display.

There’s a new Unified Graphical User Interface (GUI) for the screens, and Kia is promising improved usability of EV-specific functions and the ability to monitor vitals such as range and EV charging at a glance. The connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) infotainment system supports over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

The EV5’s Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2) system enables the SUV to park itself without the need for driver intervention, whether in or out of the car. Also, the smart exit function and a remote forward and reverse function provides drivers with added peace of mind when navigating tight spots. RSPA can be activated by the Kia Digital Key 2 smart key.

Since this is a full-fledged SUV (for millennial families, Kia reminds), let’s talk flexibility and comfort. The front bench-type seats in the Chinese market car (as seen here) have a centre console armrest that incorporates a table and storage. The seats are designed to prevent back and spine discomfort with their continuously adjustable back angle. Or go all out with the relaxation seats, which feature a four-mode massage function with three levels of intensity.

The other type of seats mentioned are ‘comfort’ with six massage air cells, four-way lumbar support, heating and ventilation and a footrest. Lastly, ‘safety’ are equipped with three airbags and a four-way adjustable headrest. Choose between eco-friendly recycled PET fabric and Bio-PU leather upholstery.

For those who want to take the EV5 camping, the rear of the vehicle can be turned into a bedroom thanks to the full-flat folding second-row seats. The 4.0L rear console refrigerator/warmer (temperature range of five to 55 degrees) and multi-table luggage board, which can instantly be transformed into a table, will be useful too.

So, millennials with families, do you like what Kia made for you?

GALLERY: Kia EV5

GALLERY: Kia Concept EV5

