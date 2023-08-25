Kia EV5 unveiled – compact SUV is a scaled-down EV9

In Cars, International News, Kia / By Anthony Lim / 25 August 2023 1:24 pm / 1 comment

Kia has taken the wraps off its latest all-electric model, the Kia EV5, with the SUV making its debut at the Chengdu Motor Show in China. The EV5, which was previewed by the Concept EV5 back in March, will be introduced in China later this year before making its way to select global markets.

The automaker didn’t reveal any technical specs of the EV5, but said that further product details on it will be offered during its EV Day event, set to take place in October. However, a post by Korean Car Blog last month ventured some details about the new car.

It said that the EV5 – which is sized along the lines of the Sportage – will have a 400V charging system instead of the 800V E-GMP platform seen on the EV6 and EV9, with the automaker supposedly opting for the former to make the EV5 more affordable.

The electric SUV will also be equipped with different batteries, depending on market – in China, it will feature a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, while versions for the domestic and global markets will come with a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery. The latter’s capacity is also expected to be up from the 77.4 kWh unit seen on the EV6.

The company said the EV5’s external styling drew its inspiration from the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, influenced most strongly by ‘Bold for Nature,’ one of the theme’s design pillars. Essentially, it’s very much a scaled-down version of the EV9, bearing the updated interpretation of the marque’s tiger face and three-dimensional signature star map lighting at the front, and pushed-back D-pillars at the rear.

The cabin also echoes that seen on the EV9, adopting the wide and minimalist dashboard seen on the latter as well as the panoramic wide display, which combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and a 12.3-inch infotainment system display.

Aside from 64 colour ambient lighting, specifications include four interior colour schemes and five seat pattern options, including two woven and one artificial leather options for the base model.

The automaker listed the exterior colour options that will be available for the car, and there are 10 in all, of which nine are gloss, these being snow white pearl, clear white, starry night black, magma red, ivory silver, frost blue, iceberg green, tide blue, shale grey. The tenth colour is a matte version of ivory silver.

