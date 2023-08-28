2023 Toyota Corolla updated in Malaysia – new 12.3-inch instrument display, USB-C, wheels; from RM140k

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 28 August 2023 8:00 pm / 5 comments

Besides introducing the new Toyota Corolla GR Sport today, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) also updated the existing 1.8E and 1.8G variants of the C-segment sedan in Malaysia. The former now retails at RM139,800 on-the-road without insurance, while the 1.8G sells for RM147,800.

These figures represent an increase from the last time the Corolla got a price revision back in January this year, with the 1.8E going up by RM4,912, and the 1.8G by RM1,912. A five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is included with each purchase.

On the exterior, the Corolla now comes with a revised lower intake that features a unique mesh with polyhedral dots. This replaces the pre-update look that was made up of a series of horizontal slats, and the material is Toyota Super Olefin Polymer (TSOP), which is also used for the bumper and fog lamp moulding.

Other changes include new wheel designs, with the 1.8E sporting 16-inch twin-spoke units (with 205/55 profile tyres), while the 1.8G gets 17-inch units (with 225/45 profile tyres) with a multi-axis spoke configuration. There’s also a new colour option called Metal Stream ME, which is joined by Celestite Gray Metallic, Red Mica Metallic, Platinum White Pearl MC and Attitude Black.

Inside, the front seats have a revised design for better comfort, and there’s now a USB-C port in the centre console box. A more significant change is the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that is standard on the 1.8G and GR Sport variants. This replaces the previous 7-inch display and comes with four themes (Casual, Smart, Tough and Sporty) and three layouts for drivers to choose from.

UMWT also points out the keyless entry system has been added to the front passenger, and the Qi wireless charging pad that is standard on the 1.8G now has a clip to prevent the smartphone from moving around.

As for rest of items in the kit list, they are carried over from before, with the 1.8E coming standard with automatic halogen headlamps, LED taillights, a reverse camera, front and rear parking sensors and fog lamps, keyless entry and start, a 4.2-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, single-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, a 6.8-inch touchscreen head unit, six speakers, black fabric upholstery and an eight-way powered driver’s seat.

The 1.8G adds LED projecter headlamps, dual-zone climate control, black leather upholstery, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), paddle shifters, rear side window sunshades, a 3D panoramic view monitor, Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) and digital video recorders (front and rear).

The Toyota Safety Sense suite is exclusive to the 1.8G and GR Sport and includes Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist & Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), (Automatic High Beam (AHB) and Blind Spot Monitor (BSM). It should be noted some of the 1.8G’s kit is available as a cost option for the 1.8E, including the 3D PVM (RM2,700), VTS (RM2,000) as well as front and rear DVRs (RM1,180).

The engine remains the 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four engine that makes 139 PS (138 hp or 103 kW) at 6,400 rpm and 172 Nm of torque, mated to a Shiftmatic CVT with seven virtual speeds driving the front wheels.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.