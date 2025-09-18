2026 Kia K4 hatchback debuts – 1.0L and 1.6L turbo petrol engines; to go on sale in UK, Australia this year

In Cars, International News, Kia / by Mick Chan / September 18 2025 11:59 am

Kia has unveiled the K4 hatchback for the European market, a year and a half on from the unveiling of the C-segment K4 sedan. For Europe, the K4 hatchback replaces the Ceed, which was facelifted in 2021.

Size-wise, the K4 hatchback measures 4,440 mm long and 1,850 mm wide, while the interior offers a claimed class-leading rear legroom of 964 mm while headroom is 973 mm. Luggage capacity in the K4 hatchback is 438 litres, according to Kia.

As expected of the bodystyle, the K4 hatchback brings a different roofline and rear end to the model, sharing headlamp and tail lamp designs with its sedan sibling. Along the sides, the K4 appears to share the character lines along its doors with those of the sedan as well.

There will be five powertrain options for the K4 hatchback in Europe, of which two are electrified. The range starts with a 115 PS 1.0 T-GDI turbocharged petrol engine with a six-speed manual transmission. A mild-hybrid version of this engine is also available, and this is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Joining these is the 1.6 T-GDI petrol engine, which is offered in 150 PS and 180 PS outputs and is paired with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Next year will bring a full hybrid powertrain to the K4 hatchback line-up, says Kia.

Inside, the K4 hatchback features dashboard architecture that is shared with its sedan sibling, bringing a panoramic display ensemble that is comprised of a 12.3-inch instrument panel, a 5.3-inch climate control display, and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen.

The carmaker’s Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system combines navigation, multimedia, and vehicle controls into one interface, while smartphone connectivity is by wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across all trim levels. Higher trim variants gain a wireless phone charger, while audio is by a Harman Kardon system.

Here, upholstery in the cabin of the K4 hatchback is by bio-based artificial leather in black, featuring front seats with heating and ventilation functions. The vehicle can be accessed by the manufacturer’s Digital Key 2.0 with ultra-wideband technology, enabling compatible smartphones to function as the car key.

Further digital features are provided by Kia Connect, including OTA updates, music streaming, and WiFi hotspot capability. Voice commands are facilitated by the “Hey Kia” prompt, where the AI-powered voice assistant brings access to vehicle features, the owner’s manual and recommendations for points of interest.

In terms of driving assistance systems, the K4 hatchback gets the blind spot view monitor (BVM) and blind spot collision avoidance assist (BCA). The Smart Cruise Control 2 (SCC2) can bring the vehicle to a halt in the event of an emergency if the driver is unresponsive.

Meanwhile, Highway Driving Assist 2.0 (HDA 2.0) helps maintain distance from the vehicle ahead, remain centred in the lane, make lateral positioning adjustments, and change lanes. Also on are front and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist (front and rear AEB), and the surround view monitor provides a composite 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings.

“The K4 reflects our mission to make exciting mobility accessible to all by supporting customers which are not yet ready for fully electric vehicles,” said Kia Europe chief operating officer Sjoerd Knipping. In terms of market debuts, the Kia K4 hatchback will arrive in the United Kingdom by the end of this year, reported Autocar, and Australian showrooms will receive the C-segment model in November, reported Drive.

