In Cars, International News, Kia / By Matthew H Tong / 15 July 2021 11:04 am / 1 comment

The 2022 Kia Ceed line-up has officially been unveiled, a day after photos of the Ceed and ProCeed models were leaked online. The revisions are pretty substantial for a midlife refresh, but that’s because the Ceed, which accounts for 28% of Kia Europe’s market share, is designed and engineered specifically to appeal to European tastes.

All three variants get a completely redesigned fascia with new dual projector LED headlights, triple arrow-shaped LED DRLs, reimagined Tiger Nose grille with chrome accents, wing-inspired lower intakes design, plus the new Kia badge at both ends.

There’s up to six alloy wheel designs with sizes ranging from 16 to 18 inches, and the rear end of the Ceed is fitted with a brand new, more premium looking LED tail lights that’s comprised of 48 honeycomb-shaped LED modules arranged in a five row fashion. There’s also sequential turn indicators this time around. Two new exterior colours have been added – Orange Fusion and Machined Bronze.

Inside, the layout remains pretty much unchanged, save for the fitment of a new freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen display (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support) that’s paired with an eight-speaker JBL Premium sound system.

There’s also a new 12.3-inch fully digital isntrument cluster with four selectable themes. Depending on the trim, the Sportswagon and ProCeed models get a one-touch seat tumble mechanism, powered tailgate, plus heated and ventilated seats (available for rear seats as well). Other additions include new interior trims and a choice of up to nine upholstery finishes.

Powertrain options are the same as before, ranging from regular Smartstream petrol engines, mild-hybrid diesel engines and a plug-in hybrid option. The ProCeed GT makes 204 PS and 265 Nm from a 1.6 T-GDi four-cylinder engine, mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

A new 1.5 litre T-GDi engine produced in Kia’s Slovakia plant was introduced to the Ceed family earlier this year, and it too continues propulsion duties here, delivering 160 PS. The Sportswagon PHEV, meanwhile, combines a 1.6 GDI engine with a six-speed DCT, 44.5 kW electric motor and a 8.9kWh Li-ion polymer battery. Total system output is 141 PS/265 Nm, and the claimed electric range is 47 km.

Safety-wise, the Ceed range gets upgraded with active avoidance technology, which replaces the blind-spot warning system. When operating the turn signals to change lanes, if the system detects a collision risk with a vehicle from the rear side, the new Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) will sound a warning, or even apply braking pressure to prevent a collision.

The Driver Attention Warning system has been updated to include leading vehicle departure alert as well. Other advanced driver assist systems include forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keep assist, intelligent speed limit warning, high beam assist, and manual speed limit assist.

Also on are rear-view camera, safe exit warning system, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, as well as smart cruise control and lane follow assist. The Ceed family will enter production this August and will be available across Europe by the fourth quarter. More details will follow.

GALLERY: 2022 Kia Ceed GT-Line

GALLERY: 2022 Kia ProCeed GT