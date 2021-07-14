In Cars, International News, Kia / By Danny Tan / 14 July 2021 12:18 pm / 0 comments

Kia is set to reveal the 2022 Kia Ceed facelift range in Europe today, but here are some leaked images showing the refreshed C-segment European range in all three bodystyles – the ProCeed shooting brake, regular five-door hatchback and the Ceed Sportswagon. Not seen here is the XCeed crossover.

It looks like quite an obvious facelift, and the biggest change is in the eyes. This generation of Ceed was born with single projector headlamps surrounded by four LED daytime running light pieces. Now, it’s a more conventional two-beam layout with LED DRLs arranged as separators – there are three of them. The headlamp cluster itself looks similar, with a “tail” that goes high up the wings.

The “tiger nose” has been updated and now appears bolder, with the middle notch created by two separate trim pieces – a small one on top and a full-width blade below. Two more trim pieces reside in the lower intake, and the “side intakes” – previously vertical at the sides – now flow into the flanks and are visually connected to the wheels.

The lower intake trim is different on the GT performance variant, shown on the ProCeed here. They’re in red, and like the outgoing GT, red accents can be found on the side skirts as well. There’s a GT badge on the grille, and all models get the new Kia logo.

We get a glimpse of the new Ceed’s rear as well, and the big news here is the taillamp design. It’s filled with dots in a honeycomb design and we don’t recall seeing such a lighting style anywhere else. The bold new Kia logo sits between the interesting lights.

Bodystyle aside, from these three cars, we also get to see the variants on offer. As mentioned, the ProCeed is a GT, and today’s GT makes 204 PS/265 Nm from a 1.6 T-GDi, mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch auto. The orange hatch is in sporty GT-Line trim, while the SW is a plug-in hybrid.

The current SW PHEV combines a 1.6 GDI engine with a six-speed DCT, 44.5kW electric motor and a 8.9kWh Li-ion polymer battery. Total system output is 141 PS/265 Nm, and the claimed electric range is 47 km. We’ll check later if there are updated powertrains for the Ceed. Like what you see?

GALLERY: Kia ProCeed

GALLERY: Kia Ceed GT hatchback

GALLERY: Kia Ceed Sportswagon