6 January 2021

It’s official – Kia has revealed its new logo and its “Movement that Inspires” slogan in a dazzling fireworks display above the city of Incheon, South Korea. The revised corporate branding is representative of the company’s desire to lead the future mobility industry by revamping nearly all aspects of its business, it says.

As seen on 2019’s Imagine show car and in previous trademark images, the new logo ditches the oval outline that has been the hallmark of the Kia badge since 1994, while the script has been stylised using vertical and diagonal lines exclusively.

The company claims that the logo resembles a handwritten signature, with the unbroken line representing its commitment to bring “moments of inspiration”. The symmetry is also said to demonstrate confidence, while its rising appearance embodies Kia’s increasing ambitions for its brand and what it offers customers.

“Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation,” said president and CEO Ho Sung Song. “The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry.”

The aforementioned pyrotechnic display saw 303 drones launch hundreds of fireworks in a synchronised performance, setting a new Guinness World Record for the most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously.

The introduction of the new logo precedes the reveal of Kia’s new brand strategy on January 15, during which the company will announce its brand purpose and philosophy as well as their application to its future product lineup. The new corporate identity is part of Kia’s long-term Plan S business strategy that sees it aiming to become a leader in the global market, with a focus on electric vehicles and mobility services.