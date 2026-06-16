Suzuki Malaysia shows SV-7 GX at 2026 KLIMS

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 16 2026 4:14 pm

In a surprise unveiling, the 2026 Suzuki SV-7 GX is on display at the KL International Motorshow (KLIMS). Taking cues from the design of its larger displacement sibling, the GSX-S1000 GX, the SV-7 GX is a touring motorcycle intended for the road, as opposed to the more off-road intentions of its stablemate, the V-Strom 650.

Coming with the same V-twin engine as the V-Strom 650, the SV-7 GX comes with a 90-degree V-twin displacing 645 cc which is Euro 5+ emissions compliant. Power for the SV7-GX is rated at 73 PS at 8,500 rpm, with a maximum torque of 64 Nm at 6,800 rpm, going through a quick shifter equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive to the rear wheel.

The SV-7 GX gets three ride modes, A for sport and the most aggressive, B for road riding and C functioning as a rain mode with power limited to 60 PS. There is also traction control, adjustable to three levels and able to be switched off at the rider’s discretion.

Fitted with 17-inch wheels front and rear, the SV-7 GX gets 41 mm diameter telescopic forks in front with 125 mm of travel, while the rear monoshock is preload-adjustable with 129 mm of travel, with ground clearance at 135 mm. Braking is done with a Tokico four-piston calliper on the front wheel with single 240 mm diameter disc, and a single disc and single-piston calliper on the rear wheel while two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

A 4.2-inch TFT screen displays all the necessary information along with Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone, with a USB-C charging port located alongside the instrument panel. Other riding conveniences include hand guards, three-position manually adjustable windshield and LED lighting fitted throughout, including LED projector headlights while weight is listed at 211 kg, with 17.4-litres of fuel carried in the tank, and seat height set at 795 mm.