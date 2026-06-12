Toyota Corolla Concept turns up at KLIMS 2026

In Cars, Concept Cars, Local News, Toyota / by Jonathan James Tan / June 12 2026 3:30 pm

The Toyota Corolla Concept from last year’s Japan Mobility Show takes pride of place at Toyota’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026 stand. Yes, not new, but it’s still refreshing to clap eyes on the svelte sedan again.

Think ‘Toyota Corolla’ and you think practical, humdrum, middle-of-the-road, inoffensive, safe, conservative, conventional… you get the drift. But the big T obviously wants to change that with this concept – it’s certainly been designed to shock and wow.

With clearly-demarcated top and bottom portions, the roof features huge glass panels (see how far back the windscreen stretches) and visibility is further enhanced with the bottom line of the daylight opening dropping dramatically to go under the wing mirrors. It’s going to feel very spaceship-like from inside.

That prominent feature joints a vertical strip with some lighting, which reminds us of JMS 2023’s FT-3e Concept, which also visited Malaysia for KLIMS 2024. In fact, this Corolla proposal is sort of like a lowered sedan version of the FT-3e SUV.

Up front, Toyota’s current ‘hammerhead’ face first seen on the fifth-gen Prius in 2022 gets an LED light strip to bridge the lights. There’s a square ‘jaw’ to frame the face, but no grille, and the front wing houses a charging flap, so is it an EV? Toyota is leaving that open at the moment – cue the ‘multiple pathways to carbon neutrality‘ trope.

Out back, the dark glasshouse is ‘pinched’ into a narrow middle section highlighted by a spoiler, and flanked by broad shoulders. A wrap-around LED strip sits above central ‘Corolla’ branding, and there’s as much empty space as the front end.

Inside you’ll find a super minimalist cockpit. There’s no centre screen (shock horror!) – the driver gets an instrument display while the front passenger gets his/her own screen. Bisecting these is a centre console that looks like a fancy nightstand. The big windscreen we mentioned earlier? The floating rear-view mirror illustrates how far it recedes.

How would you like a Toyota Corolla to look like this? I know my headmaster uncle, who daily-drove his AE80 LE – unmodified and unmolested – for over three decades, most probably wouldn’t.

Toyota Corolla Concept at KLIMS 2026

Toyota Corolla Concept at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show

Toyota Corolla Concept official images

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