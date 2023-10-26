Toyota FT-3e Concept – next-generation electric SUV

Posted in Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Toyota / By Hafriz Shah / October 26 2023 9:57 am

Taking centre stage at Toyota’s display at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2023 is the FT-3e Concept, right alongside the FT-Se sportscar. Admittedly nowhere near as eye-catching as the eventual MR2 EV, the FT-3e is undoubtedly the more significant showcase of Toyota’s near future.

Curiously, there isn’t much official info to go by. Toyota calls it a “next-generation EV concept that will enrich customers’ daily lives with new driving experiences and personalised services powered by innovative technologies.” Marketing spiel aside, it does look rather distinctive, far more modern than the near-production bZ Compact SUV Concept from last year.

Is isn’t yet clear what this concept will eventually lead to, but the 3 in its name suggests it previews a future electric crossover that will slot in below the bZ4X – the number is used as a class/size signifier, just like the smaller bZ3 sedan. It has to be said however, than the FT-3e does look larger than the bZ4X in person (no official dimensions given).

Unique to the concept are the digital displays on its exterior, which can be used to display indicators for battery charge, onboard temperature and interior air quality. That’s a novel idea that will surely enter production sooner rather than later.

Coming complete with a fully functional interior as well, this concept does look more “ready” than say, the Land Cruiser Se Concept that’s also on display at the same show. The latter is clearly an early-stage design study and nothing else. While obviously the FT-3e is far from being close to production, we should see elements from it filter through to production models soon enough.

For now, what do you think of its striking looks?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.