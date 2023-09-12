2023 Toyota bZ4X – 500 km range EV in Malaysia soon

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota, Videos / By Mick Chan / September 12 2023 12:13 pm

Toyota has been a firm believer in multiple pathways towards carbon neutrality, which includes battery-electric vehicles. For the latter, the bZ4X is the Japanese manufacturer’s first mass-market BEV, which is undergoing local testing prior to its official Malaysian market introduction later this year.

In Malaysia, the bZ4X gets a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers the EV a range of up to 500 km based on the WLTP testing standard, and feeds a front-mounted electric motor producing 204 PS and 266 Nm of torque; this is the same as the configuration employed in the Indonesian-market bZ4X.

Charging the bZ4X is supported by AC at up to 6.6 kW, while DC fast charging at up to 150 kW is via a CCS2 connection, which will bring a 0-80% state of charge in 30 minutes. In Thailand, the bZ4X is also available in dual-motor AWD form, where it gains a rear-axle motor to bring increased outputs of 218 PS and 337 Nm.

On the outside, this bZ4X is outfitted with LED lighting, 20-inch alloy wheels and a powered tailgate, while interior appointments include a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless phone charger, synthetic leather upholstery, front dashcam, power-adjustable driver’s seat and dual-zone climate control, among others.

Here, our man Hafriz Shah takes an up-close look at the bZ4X, along with a stint at the wheel for some driving impressions and what it feels like compared to some of the entrants already on sale in the Malaysian market. Watch the video, here.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota bZ4X in Malaysia

