2023 Toyota bZ4X in Malaysia – EV crossover with 71.4 kWh battery, 500 km range, 204 PS, coming next year?

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 25 August 2023 7:22 pm / 4 comments

Toyota aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and firmly believes that “eco cars will contribute to the environment only when they come widespread.” However, with a presence in 204 countries, each with differing market conditions, offering a single solution that can meet the requirements of every Toyota customer is simply unfeasible.

For instance, the lack of proper infrastructure limits the widespread use of electric vehicles (EVs) in some countries, and the same is also true of hydrogen-powered vehicles. There’s also the issue of cost, as customers in certain markets may not have the same spending power as those in others.

As such, the Japanese carmaker pursues a multi-pathway strategy where a variety of low-carbon personal transport solutions are offered that best suit the needs of customers. This strategy involves developing powertrains of a various types, from hybrid vehicles (HEVs) that were pioneered by the Prius over two decades ago, to plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV). Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are also important in this strategy, with the carmaker announcing new technologies recently.

This strategy is being applied to all markets that Toyota is entered in, which includes Malaysia. At present, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) believes HEVs to be the best fit here, with the Corolla Cross Hybrid and Innova Zenix Hybrid already on sale. Long before these two, we welcomed the third-generation Prius in 2009 and the Prius c in 2012.

UMWT also sells models powered by efficient petrol and diesel engines, but it is now looking forward to the launch of Toyota’s first mass-market EV, the bZ4X, which is currently undergoing testing ahead of an official introduction this year. This unit loaned to us is one of a few registered units making the rounds, and we’re now bringing you a comprehensive gallery of the bZ4X for your viewing pleasure.

In terms of specifications, this bZ4X features a 71.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is good for a range of up to 500 km following the WLTP standard. The battery powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 266 Nm of torque, with this setup being the same one used in the Indonesian-spec bZ4X.

The Toyota EV is also available with all-wheel drive in Thailand, whereby it gains a rear electric motor and increased outputs of 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 337 Nm of torque, but range is reduced to 411 km. For charging, the bZ4X supports a maximum AC input (Type 2) of 6.6 kW as well as DC fast charging (CCS2) at up to 150 kW – the latter gets the battery from a 0-80% state of charge in just 30 minutes.

Equipment found on this particular unit includes LED exterior lighting, 20-inch wheels, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a wireless phone charger, synthetic leather upholstery, a front dashcam, a powered driver’s seat and tailgate and Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance systems.

Final specifications along with pricing will be revealed later when the bZ4X goes on sale here, which could now be sometime next year. How much do you expect the Toyota EV to be priced at? For reference, the AWD bZ4X retails for 1.836 million baht (RM243,427) in Thailand, while in Indonesia, the FWD bZ4X sells for 1.19 billion rupiah (RM361,729).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.