In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 12 May 2023 12:55 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced it has begun testing the Toyota bZ4X on local roads ahead of an official launch this year, with several sample units already registered for this purpose – note the UMWT dashcam. This was revealed together with the company’s multi-pathway strategy to support Malaysia’s goal of becoming a carbon-neutral nation by 2050.

The two units of the electric vehicle (EV) put on display at UMWT’s office in Shah Alam are front-wheel drive and featured an electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 266 Nm of torque. Pictured here is a white example, but there is also a grey one on-site, the latter sighted prior to the official preview alongside a blue unit.

Powering the electric motor is a 71.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is good for a range of up to 500 km following the WLTP standard. This setup is the same one used in the Indonesian-spec bZ4X that was launched last November, priced at 1.19 billion rupiah (RM361,241).

The bZ4X supports AC charging (Type 2 connection) at up to 6.6 kW as well as DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at up to 150 kW, the latter allowing the battery to get from a 0-80% state of charge in just 30 minutes.

For now, the company isn’t providing local specifications of the bZ4X, so what you see here isn’t necessarily reflective of what customers will get. For a quick rundown, the kit list on the sample cars includes LED exterior lighting, 20-inch wheels, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a wireless phone charger, synthetic leather upholstery, a powered driver’s seat and tailgate and Toyota Safety Sense active systems.

Similarly, we didn’t get other details like pricing or exactly when the EV will go on sale here. “As infrastructure to support BEVs (battery electric vehicles) improves, UMWT will launch a BEV model in the near-term,” the company said in an official release. It also noted that it supports the government’s target of having 4,000 EV charging points by the end of this year, although just how many charging points it plans to set up remains to be seen.

