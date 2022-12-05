In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 5 December 2022 8:53 pm / 0 comments

The Toyota bZ4X has been said to arrive on the Malaysian market in 2023, and now it is official – UMW Toyota Motor has announced that the fully electric SUV will, indeed be making its local market debut next year.

Its arrival next year means that Malaysia will join Thailand and Indonesia in having the BZ4X on sale, having been launched in both those markets in the same month, in November 2022. Pricing for the bZ4X in Malaysia has yet to be revealed, though for reference the electric SUV was priced from launch at 1.836 million baht (RM235,242) in Thailand and 1.19 billion rupiah (RM352,040) in Indonesia.

In Malaysia, pricing for the bZ4X will take into account the exemption from import and excise duties until December 31, 2024, which is the exemption for CBU (fully imported) EVs.

United Kingdom pricing could be indicative of the electric SUV’s pricing when it arrives in Malaysia, with UK pricing starting from £41,950 (RM238,000) for the base variant. The next trim level up is priced at £45,750 (RM259,000), which could be closer to the eventual product for Malaysia.

Between the versions for the Thai and Indonesian markets, Thailand receives the all-wheel-drive version that makes 109 PS at each axle for a combined output of 218 PS and 337 Nm. Meanwhile, Indonesia receives the FWD configuration where 204 PS and 266 Nm of torque is sent to the front wheels.

Both markets receive the same 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, with the Thailand-market car getting 411 km of range (WLTP) and the Indonesia entry achieving up to 500 km of range (WLTP). Similarities also extend to the charging options between the Thai and Indonesian markets, as both support AC charging at up to 6.6 kW via a Type 2 connection and DC charging through a CCS2 connection at up to 150 kW.

Looking at the Thailand-market car for reference, safety kit on the bZ4X includes eight airbags (dual front, centre front, sides and curtains) and the usual array of passive systems (ABS, EBD, hill start assist, traction control, VSC).

Meanwhile, the TSS 3.0 safety suite includes dynamic radar cruise control, a blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, a panoramic view monitor, pre-collision safety (autonomous emergency braking), lane departure alert, lane keep assist, and assisted parking.

