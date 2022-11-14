In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 14 November 2022 4:39 pm / 0 comments

A day after the Toyota bZ4X’s launch debut in Thailand on November 9, 2022, PT Toyota-Astra Motor (PT TAM) added the brand’s e-TNGA-based electric vehicle to its local line-up, where it is priced at 1.19 billion rupiah (RM352,040) for a single specification that is also available via the Kinto subscription service.

For context, the bZ4X in Thailand, which also comes in a sole variant, retails for cheaper at 1.836 million baht (RM235,242) with government incentives factored in. Meanwhile in Japan, the bZ4X is offered in a sole Z grade with prices ranging from six to 6.5 million yen (RM197,528 to RM213,989) depending on whether it is front- or all-wheel drive variant.

Indonesia’s version of the bZ4X is quite different from its Thailand counterpart, price aside. While it may feature the same 71.4-kWh lithium-ion battery, power is only sent to a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 266 Nm of torque.

By comparison, the Thailand-spec bZ4X is AWD with two electric motors that provide a total system output of 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 338 Nm. However, the lack of all-paw grip does give the Indonesian-spec bZ4X an advantage in terms of range, with a quoted amount of up to 500 km following the WLTP standard (it’s 411 km for the AWD version sold in Thailand).

There’s no difference when it comes to charging options, with the bZ4X supporting AC charging (Type 2 connection) at up to 6.6 kW as well as DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at up to 150 kW, the latter allowing the battery to get from a 0-80% state of charge in just 30 minutes. The battery is covered by the same eight-year, 160,000-km warranty.

As for equipment, the Indonesian-spec bZ4X gets 18-inch alloy wheels (Thailand gets 20-inch units), a panoramic roof, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, LED exterior lighting, T Intouch telematics and an eight-way powered driver’s seat. Colour options are limited to three two-tone themes with a black roof (Precious Metal, Precious Silver and Platinum White Pearl Mica), joined by a monotone Black.

Safety and driver assistance kit is on par with what’s available in Thailand, including eight airbags (dual front, centre front, sides and curtains), ABS, EBD, hill start assist, traction control and. The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite consists of dynamic radar cruise control, a blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, a panoramic view monitor, pre-collision safety (autonomous emergency braking), lane departure alert, lane keep assist, and assisted parking.

Indonesia is the second ASEAN country to receive the bZ4X after Thailand, with Malaysia’s launch only slated to take place next year. With the current incentives for fully-imported (CBU) EVs extended until the end of 2024, how much do you think the bZ4X will retail for when it is launched here?