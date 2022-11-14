In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 14 November 2022 12:52 pm / 9 comments

Thailand is the first ASEAN stop for the Toyota bZ4X, with the brand’s e-TNGA-based electric vehicle retailing for 1.836 million baht (RM235,242). The asking price factors in the local government’s financial incentives for EVs, which includes subsidies as well as lower customs duties.

In terms of specifications, the Thailand-spec bZ4X comes in a sole all-wheel drive variant that features a 71.4-kWh lithium-ion battery that provides a range of up to 411 km following the WLTP standard. The EV supports AC charging (Type 2 connection) at up to 6.6 kW as well as DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at up to 150 kW, the latter allowing the battery to get from a 0-80% state of charge in just 30 minutes.

Power from the battery goes towards a pair of electric motors, with each one rated at 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) for a total system output of 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 337 Nm of torque. This setup enables a 0-100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds as well as access to an X-Mode for slippery situations. Toyota worked with Subaru to develop the e-TNGA platform, with the latter’s offering being the Solterra.

As for equipment, the bZ4X comes with LED exterior lighting, a panoramic roof, synthetic leather upholstery, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry and start, a nine-speaker JBL sound system, dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, T-Connect telematics and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Safety-wise, there’s eight airbags (dual front, centre front, sides and curtains) and the usual array of passive systems (ABS, EBD, hill start assist, traction control, VSC). Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 suite is also standard and includes dynamic radar cruise control, a blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, a panoramic view monitor, pre-collision safety (autonomous emergency braking), lane departure alert, lane keep assist, and assisted parking.

The bZ4X is offered in five two-tone colour schemes, all with a black roof, including Platinum White Pearl, Precious Silver, Precious Metal, Emotional Red and Dark Blue Mica. The only alternative to the two-tone options is the monotone Black. The interior scheme is black and light grey.

Each purchase comes with a five-year, 150,000-km vehicle warranty, an eight-year, 160,000-km battery warranty, free labour for periodic maintenance as well as five years roadside service. The EV can also be ordered via the Kinto subscription services, which covers maintenance, consumables, insurance and road tax, according to Headlightmag.

While Thailand has already welcome the bZ4X, we’ll have to wait for a little while as the EV is only slated to arrive in Malaysia next year to take advantage of the existing import tax, excise duty and road tax exemptions for CBU EVs. Given the pricing in Thailand, how much do you expect the bZ4X will be when it arrives here?