By Matthew H Tong / 8 March 2022 3:22 pm

Earlier in January, Toyota Motor Thailand (TMT) revealed that it will be launching the bZ4X fully electric SUV in the second half of the year. According to Thai publication Headlightmag, the bZ4X will be fully imported from Japan, and the first batch is expected to arrive towards the tail end of 2022.

The big issue is allocation. Apparently, the ASEAN region will only be getting around 100 units, and it’s unclear exactly how many of those are destined for the Land of Smiles. As for pricing, base models are expected to start at around two million baht (RM250k), with range-topping variants costing no more than three million baht (RM380k).

To quickly recap, the five-seater SUV (based on a dedicated EV platform that’s jointly developed with Subaru) is available in either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations. The former uses a single electric motor generating 150 kW (204 PS), while the AWD features two 80 kW motors (109 PS) for a combined output of 160 kW (218 PS).

Both versions share the same 71.4 kWh battery, which supports a maximum of 6.6 kW AC charging or 150 kW DC fast-charging. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 8.4 seconds for the FWD, and 7.7 seconds for the AWD.

The bZ4X is also slated for a Malaysian launch, but it will only be arriving sometime in 2023. The Lexus UX 300e, on the other hand, will be launched this year. Anyone eyeing this SUV already?