In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 27 January 2022 5:20 pm / 0 comments

Toyota Motor Thailand (TMT) has revealed plans to introduce the Toyota bZ4X, with the all-electric crossover slated to arrive sometime this year. The mention of this was made by TMT president Noriaki Yamashita earlier today during an online press announcement on the company’s 2021 performance and outlook for the coming year.

“Last year, we introduced the Lexus UX 300e BEV and the Lexus NX450h+ PHEV. For the Toyota brand, the bZ4X, which is the first model as the bZ series, will be introduced this year,” he said. Revealed last October, the bZ4X is expected to enter the Thai market in fully-imported form, likely towards the later half of 2022.

It was not revealed if there were local assembly plans slated for the crossover, but there is a possibility of this happening further down the line, as the company is set to ramp up its electrification activity in the Kingdom. “We will also be exploring further localisation in a bid to make Thailand the key production hub for multiple electrified vehicles. This initiative aligns with the Thai government’s direction towards electrification, the BCG economy and decarbonisation goals,” Yamashita said.

The five-seater bZ4X is available in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. In its FWD guise, the vehicle features a single motor with 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW), while the AWD has two 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) units offering a combined output of 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW).

Both versions feature an identical 71.4 kWh battery, which supports AC charging at up to 6.6 kW and DC charging at up to 150 kW. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 8.4 seconds for the FWD, and 7.7 seconds for the AWD.

The bZ4X is also slated for Malaysia, but it won’t be making its appearance this year – we’ve been told that the crossover is only slated to arrive in 2023, with the Lexus UX 300e due in first, later this year.