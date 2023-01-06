In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 6 January 2023 4:22 pm / 0 comments

Last December, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) revealed during a media event that the Toyota bZ4X would be launched in Malaysia in 2023. At the time, company did not reveal when the all-electric crossover would go on sale here, but it appears a formal introduction could take place soon, as two units of the electric vehicle (EV) were recently sighted at UMWT’s headquarters in Shah Alam.

The bZ4X features a 71.4-kWh lithium-ion battery and can be had with either a single- or dual-motor configuration. The cars pictured here have the former and pack 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 266 Nm of torque as well as range of up to 500 km following the WLTP standard.

This powertrain is the same one that goes into the Indonesian-spec bZ4X that was launched last November with an asking price of 1.19 billion rupiah (RM334,209). Meanwhile, Thailand gets the all-wheel drive variant with a total system output of 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 337 Nm of torque, a lower range of 411 km and a price tag of 1.836 million baht (RM236,782).

The EV supports AC charging (Type 2 connection) at up to 6.6 kW as well as DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at up to 150 kW, the latter allowing the battery to get from a 0-80% state of charge in just 30 minutes.

Finalised pricing for Malaysia isn’t available just yet, but the bZ4X will likely benefit from the current exemption of import and excise duties for EVs until December 31, 2024. Should you need more foreign prices to help with the guesswork, the bZ4X in the United Kingdom starts from 45,710 British pounds (RM238,962), while in Japan, it is from six million yen (RM196,685).

It should also be noted that these two units may not be representative of what we will get and may have been brought in for evaluation purposes. The kit list based on what we can see includes LED exterior lighting, 20-inch wheels, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a wireless phone charger, synthetic leather upholstery, a powered driver’s seat and tailgate and Toyota Safety Sense active systems.

Are you excited for the launch of the bZ4X? How much do you think it will be priced at?