Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce launching in Malaysia Q4 – T33 facelift makes regional debut at KLIMS 2026

Taking centrestage at Edaran Tan Chong Motor‘s (ETCM) Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026 stand is indeed the Nissan X-Trail e-Power. Deja vu? Well, not quite, as this is the T33 facelift (the one at KLIMS 2024 was the pre-facelift), and now ETCM has confirmed that the model will launch in Malaysia in the fourth quarter this year.
This is actually a regional debut for the T33 facelift, as Indonesia and Thailand still have the pre-facelift. What’s different here? Well, there’re still two tiers of front lights, but there’s a new V-motion grille – it was previously just a bowl with dashes inside, but there’re now horizontal slats. New front and rear bumpers too – up front, the C-shaped ‘cut-outs’ on the sides now touch the lower intake surround.
The X-Trail e-Power’s 1.5 litre KR15DDT turbo three-cylinder engine with VC-Turbo variable compression has only one job, which is to charge a 1.8-kWh lithium-ion battery. This battery feeds two electric motors – 204 PS/330 Nm up front and 136 PS/195 Nm out back – so it has e-4orce AWD. Like the Serena e-Power and Kicks e-Power, there’s e-Pedal one-pedal driving.
The seven-seater in pre-facelift form is quite similarly-equipped in Thailand and Indonesia, getting 19-inch alloys, a hands-free powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, black leather upholstery, powered front seats, a 40:20:40-split second row, a 50:50-split third row, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touch-screen, a 10.8-inch head-up display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, nine Bose speakers, a 15-watt wireless charger, a 360 camera with Moving Object Detection, and three-zone air-con.
T33-facelift Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce at KLIMS 2026
T33-facelift Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce official photos at KLIMS 2026
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Comments
i guess it will be priced at RM170k to compete with CX5 2.0
Oh dear.. the massive lemon with a large recall from the VC crank bearing failure is coming to M’sia? Best of luck, guys. God forbid you get the infamous VC bearing failure after warranty..
Chery, Toyota, Honda, BMW, etc has 1 engine for many models
The KR15DDT is X-Trail only… how will part support be like later?