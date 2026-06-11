Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce launching in Malaysia Q4 – T33 facelift makes regional debut at KLIMS 2026

In Cars, Local News, Nissan / by Jonathan James Tan / June 11 2026 5:52 pm

Taking centrestage at Edaran Tan Chong Motor‘s (ETCM) Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026 stand is indeed the Nissan X-Trail e-Power. Deja vu? Well, not quite, as this is the T33 facelift (the one at KLIMS 2024 was the pre-facelift), and now ETCM has confirmed that the model will launch in Malaysia in the fourth quarter this year.

This is actually a regional debut for the T33 facelift, as Indonesia and Thailand still have the pre-facelift. What’s different here? Well, there’re still two tiers of front lights, but there’s a new V-motion grille – it was previously just a bowl with dashes inside, but there’re now horizontal slats. New front and rear bumpers too – up front, the C-shaped ‘cut-outs’ on the sides now touch the lower intake surround.

The X-Trail e-Power’s 1.5 litre KR15DDT turbo three-cylinder engine with VC-Turbo variable compression has only one job, which is to charge a 1.8-kWh lithium-ion battery. This battery feeds two electric motors – 204 PS/330 Nm up front and 136 PS/195 Nm out back – so it has e-4orce AWD. Like the Serena e-Power and Kicks e-Power, there’s e-Pedal one-pedal driving.

The seven-seater in pre-facelift form is quite similarly-equipped in Thailand and Indonesia, getting 19-inch alloys, a hands-free powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, black leather upholstery, powered front seats, a 40:20:40-split second row, a 50:50-split third row, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touch-screen, a 10.8-inch head-up display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, nine Bose speakers, a 15-watt wireless charger, a 360 camera with Moving Object Detection, and three-zone air-con.

T33-facelift Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce at KLIMS 2026

T33-facelift Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce official photos at KLIMS 2026

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