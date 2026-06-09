Nissan to show a new model at KLIMS 2026 – X-Trail?

In Cars, Local News, Nissan / by Jonathan James Tan / June 9 2026 11:01 am

Go to Nissan Malaysia’s Facebook page and you’ll see this. What’s under that black cloth? We’re going to go out on a limb here and say it’s the T33 Nissan X-Trail, and judging by how Edaran Tan Chong Motor is going all out on e-Power series-hybrid tech, it could be the X-Trail e-Power.

This thing has been a long time coming – you actually already saw the car at the same show two whole years ago, when it was already four years old!

Now, with an all-new fourth-gen T34 X-Trail already globally unveiled, this reminds us of how we got the TM-facelift Hyundai Santa Fe a whole year after the new boxy one was globally unveiled. Granted, the Nissan got to ASEAN pretty late, only launching in Indonesia in July 2025 before going on sale in Thailand that December. Better late than never, we suppose.

The X-Trail e-Power’s 1.5 litre KR15DDT turbo three-cylinder engine with VC-Turbo variable compression has only one job, which is to charge a 1.8-kWh lithium-ion battery. This battery feeds two electric motors – 204 PS/330 Nm up front and 136 PS/195 Nm out back – so it has e-4orce AWD. See what Thailand and Indonesia get here.

Thai-market Nissan X-Trail e-Power

Indonesian-market Nissan X-Trail e-Power

Nissan X-Trail e-Power previewed at KLIMS 2024

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