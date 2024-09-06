2024 Hyundai Santa Fe facelift launched in Malaysia – refreshed 4th-gen; 2.2 diesel, 1.6 hybrid; fr RM185,888

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Danny Tan / September 6 2024 1:02 am

The Hyundai Santa Fe is now launched in Malaysia. It has been a while since we last heard of the facelifted fourth-generation SUV, which was first seen late last year and was officially previewed at PACE 2023.

Two CKD locally assembled variants are available, the 2.2L Diesel and 1.6L Hybrid. There’s a RM10,000 discount for 100 early birds, which brings the price range to between RM185,888 and RM205,888 on-the-road excluding insurance. The SUV comes with a five-year or 300,000 km warranty.

“The Santa Fe has long been a cornerstone of Hyundai’s SUV line-up, consistently meeting the needs of Malaysian families. With its bold design, advanced technology and choice of powertrains, the Santa Fe continues to impress those seeking a versatile and premium driving experience,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of Southeast Asia at Sime Darby Motors.

“The Santa Fe is equipped with an array of cutting-edge technologies that enhance both comfort and safety. From the intuitive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system to the comprehensive Hyundai SmartSense safety suite, every aspect of the Santa Fe has been designed with the modern family in mind. We are confident that the Santa Fe will continue to be a favourite among discerning SUV buyers in Malaysia,” said Joey Lin, MD of HSDM.

The 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine packs 202 PS and 440 Nm of torque, and all that is sent to four wheels via Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel drive system and an eight-speed wet DCT. The hybrid is powered by a 1.6-litre Gamma II T-GDI petrol engine with 180 PS/265 Nm of torque – combined with a 44.2 kW electric motor, total system output is 230 PS/350 Nm. Power goes to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Spec-wise, highlights mentioned in the press release include a 10.25-inch infotainment system with pre-loaded maps and navigation, dual-zone automatic air con, a powered tailgate and the Hyundai SmartSense safety suite with the usual ADAS features. There’s also blind spot monitor and 360-degree surround view monitor. Unfortunately, that’s all the info we currently have – so, check out our PACE 2023 preview report for a better idea on specs and variants.

Looks wise, the original TM Santa Fe’s front end is already a bold one with three tiers of lighting. This facelift deletes the small foglamps at the lower bumper, which now has a clamped shaped air intake. The grille is now visually merged with the headlamps for a full width effect.

Diving in, the grille has a signature geometric patterned inlay that appears like cascading scales. The new Santa Fe will be very distinctive at night thanks to T-shaped LED daytime running lights that bisects the main light beams. There’s also a seamless line that connects the DRLs to the tail lights, which are now connected by a slim illuminated bar that replaces a chrome strip. The bumper design is also new, and there’s now a full width red reflector strip.

Inside, the twin-cowl dashboard is familiar, but the high centre console is new and now sits on a sloping angle. Hyundai says that the new cabin provides more space, comfort, and convenience. There are also more premium soft-touch materials, Hyundai says. On the fresh centre console, the controls are all new and the traditional shifter has been replaced by buttons.

For the first time, the Santa Fe comes with a Terrain Mode selector – a control knob for Eco, Sport, Comfort and Smart drive modes, as well as the HTRAC all-wheel-drive system’s sand, snow and mud presets. The “floating” centre console’s layout freed up space for more storage in the redesigned lower dashboard. This is as heavy as facelifts come, and would be ideal you don’t fancy the super boxy style of the latest fifth-generation Santa Fe.

The Hyundai Santa Fe facelift is available in four exterior colours: Jet Black, Meteor Grey, Stormy Sea and the Snowflake White Pearl you see in HSDM’s official images above.

If you want to try out this big SUV for size with the family, head to the Sime Darby Motors Automania event from today till Sunday at Carpark B of the National Stadium Bukit Jalil. All bookings placed at the event this will stand a chance to win a BMW Motorrad electric scooter worth RM38,500.

GALLERY: 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe facelift in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.