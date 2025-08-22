Nissan X-Trail Nismo launched in Japan – suspension, steering upgrades, based on e-Power, no extra grunt

The first-ever Nissan X-Trail Nismo has been launched in Japan. Straight up, there’s no power increase – it’s based on the regular e-Power series hybrid (1.5 litre turbo three-cylinder engine + two electric motors = all-wheel drive), so it develops the same 204 PS and 330 Nm of torque.

Nevertheless, it should handle better and be a more engaging steer – in a first for Nissan, there are Kayaba Swing Valve dampers, which minimise body roll. Also, the e-4ORCE electric AWD is now more rear-biased, “enhancing line-tracing while accelerating through corners.” A specially-tuned vehicle control module offers Sport and Auto modes, which influence acceleration and front-rear drive distribution.

The X-Trail Nismo rolls on exclusive 20-inch Enkei alloys covered in Michelin Pilot Sport EV rubber. The wheels have a wide centre opening to improve brake cooling and a flat outer rim to streamline airflow. Nissan says there’s 29% less lift and more responsive steering to go with the suspension and rolling stock upgrades.

In terms of looks, there are dark chrome accents on top of the grille, a Nismo-badged and downforce-generating chin spoiler and a red stripe that goes around the lower perimeter of the car. The back features a diffuser-shaped lower edge; in the middle sits a racing-inspired rear fog lamp.

Inside you’ll find a new D-shaped steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock marker, and red accents here and there, including a red engine start button. Optional are those Nismo Recaro sports seats, which are equipped with power recline and heating.

Closer to home, we’re still waiting for this generation Nissan X-Trail – Indonesia udah, Malaysia bila?

