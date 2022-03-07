In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 7 March 2022 4:51 pm / 0 comments

Nissan’s e-4ORCE is a twin-motor, all-wheel drive electric powertrain that is currently found in the Ariya, serving to provide a smooth and stable ride. It does so by accurately managing power output and brake performance, which help to enhance driver confidence by tracing the intended driving line over almost any road surface, including wet and snowy roads.

All this is achieved without the driver needing to adjust his or her driving style or inputs, and Nissan says its e-4ORCE technology provides “unparalleled ride comfort for all vehicle occupants.” This includes minimising vehicle pitch and dive by specifically applying front and rear motor regenerative braking when the vehicle is decelerating, which reduces the possibility of occupants experiencing motion sickness.

As a fun way to demonstrate the effectiveness of the system, Nissan came up with the e-4ORCE Ramen Counter project. This saw the development of a ramen server tray using two electric motors that operate independently. With special tuning by engineers, the small, motorised tray is said to “deliver the same swift acceleration and smooth travel on the countertop as the Ariya with e-4ORCE aims for on the road.”

The result is a robot server that serves a bowl of a ramen that stays intact when it is served to customers repeatedly. Nissan even included cute graphics that show the effects of having and not having e-4ORCE on both vehicles and ramen server trays.

The Ariya is tipped to be the next electric vehicle that Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) brings to Malaysia after the Leaf, as suggesting in a Chinese New Year greeting video published this February. There’s still no indication if and when this will happen, but in other markets, the crossover is offered with the e-4ORCE powertrain as well as a single-motor configuration.